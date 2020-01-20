Michelle Williams thanks fiance for great win

advertisement

Michelle Williams shared love with her fiance, Thomas KailWhen she made another speech at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday January 19 that strengthened her power.

SAG Awards 2020: What the Stars Wore

The 39-year-old actress achieved her second big win this season of awards when she was recognized for her role as the best female actress in a television movie or limited series Gwen Verdon in FXs Fosse / Verdon. When she took the stage to receive her award, she thought about the choices she made at the start of her career that led her to where she is today.

advertisement

Michelle Williams receives the actress award for excellence in a television film or mini-series for Fosse / Verdon at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“When I was 12 I was lucky enough to get involved in a movie between extra work and occasional infomercial Sir Ben Kingsley, He said something to me that I’m still thinking about. He said, “I don’t like to act. It’s very lonely. I like to react,” said Williams. “I felt this loneliness and we all felt this loneliness. Sometimes you are in a scene and do a monologue. Sometimes you are in a scene with someone else, but you feel like you are doing a monologue. “

SAG Awards 2020: Complete list of nominees and winners

The Oscar winner then applauded her co-star Sam Rockwell, “Sometimes you trade with someone and their ego, and that’s very lonely. And sometimes you behave with a dog. And sometimes you’re very lucky to be across from Sam Rockwell. I found Gwen by looking at Bob. There he looked at me and always told me the truth in exquisite details. I could believe I was Gwen because I knew you were Bob. “

When Williams finished her speech, she gave a loving greeting to her family for supporting them on the way. “You never know where you are from or where you are going. I never felt that in me Nicole Fosse, Our dance and music team as well as the hair and make-up. Tom, I share that with you. Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it’s another thing to be completely honest as a person. It’s just who you are and how you live. You teach me by who you are. I love you and I’m coming home, ”she said.

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams will attend the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock

The inspiring moment for the pregnant actress comes two weeks after she stunned the audience at the Golden Globes 2020 with her powerful speech on women’s rights.

“As women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I did my best to live my own life and not just a series of events that happened to me, ”said Dawson’s Creek graduate when she accepted the second Golden Globe of her career. “Without a woman’s right to vote, I would not have been able to decide when and with whom I would like to have my children.”

On December 30, Us Weekly confirmed that the star from Manchester by the Sea is engaged to Kail [42] and that the two are expecting their first child together. The Tony winner worked closely with Williams as a director and producer of Fosse / Verdon.

What the SAG Awards looked like 20 years ago

A source later told us that the beginning of their relationship was “messy behind the scenes” since both Williams and Kail saw other people when they first met. At that time, the Oscar winner was newly married to a musician Phil ElverumThe Hamilton director, for his part, was married to the actress Angela Christian since 2006.

The duo “fell hard and quickly for each other” after their respective divisions. According to a second insider, they hope to tie the knot before welcoming their little one.

Williams also shares 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger.

advertisement