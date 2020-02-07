Spot: Michelle Trachtenberg praised her former Gossip Girl colleagues and their “amazing” accomplishments at Cadillac’s annual weekend weekend Oscar cocktail party.

Gossip Girls best look from all 6 seasons!

“Leighton [Meester] and I actually had dinner not too long ago, and she’s also a mother, ”said the 34-year-old actress to Us Weekly and other reporters at the event held on Thursday February 6th at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood was just amazing what they all accomplished. “

Michelle Trachtenberg at Cadillac’s Annual Oscar Week at Chateau Marmont on February 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. C3396 / MEGA

Trachtenberg returned to the CW drama as Georgina Sparks, a celebrity who clashes with many of the show’s Upper East Siders, including Penn BadgleyIs Dan Humphrey.

On Thursday, Buffy, the vampire butcher, admitted she hadn’t watched Badgley’s new show You, but knows there is a georgine-centered meme about the Netflix show. “[It] says I would be the one to knock him down and I thought I didn’t know what that meant,” she said. “And then my friends said,” Well … “I go to all my friends to find out what’s cool with the kids these days.”

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley in “You”. Netflix

Trachtenberg also has an idea of ​​what Georgina would do now. “Oh king killing people,” she said. “You wouldn’t even find the bodies … you don’t know [how] where Jimmy Hoffa is? You can’t find Georgina’s bodies.”

Gossip Girl aired six seasons and 121 episodes between 2007 and 2012, and HBO Max ordered a restart of the series in July 2019 Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage Exclusive told us that the new show will take place in “the same world” as Gossip Girl. “As we get closer, we can bring out details about what will be exactly the same and tie ourselves to the original show,” added Schwartz, 43.

TV restarts and revivals

The TV producer also told reporters why the time is right to continue the franchise. “This presence, which assesses the secrets of the most elitist young people on the Upper East Side, felt like it was being updated with a new generation of children,” he said, referring to the UES known as Gossip Girl -Klatschbloggerin. “This technology was essential to the first book that was very forward-looking in blog culture. Several lives have passed since then. But social media is now more a feel for everyone’s life. So how can we rely on it and tell this story? “

Michelle Trachtenberg, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford shot “Gossip Girl” on March 10, 2009 in New York City. A J Sokalner / Shutterstock

TV stars who played high school students long after graduation

Schwartz and Savage said they had achieved the original line-up regarding the restart idea, and Trachtenberg expressed ambivalence on Thursday to slip back into Georgina’s shoes. “I’m old,” she quipped. “The game is over. I’m 35 years old.”

With reporting from Kayley Stumpe

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

