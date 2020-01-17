Michelle Obama's most inspiring quotes about finding happiness

advertisement

Michelle Obama's most inspiring quotes about love, marriage, confidence and anything else you could ever think of.

The former First Lady has gained most of her knowledge from pure life experience. This eventually happens when you have a family with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, However, history has more to offer. 56-year-old Michelle and her 58-year-old husband did not grow up rich like some politicians, but came from very humble beginnings.

In January 1964, Michelle was born to the parents of Fraser Robinson III and Marian Shields Robinson on the south side of Chicago. She lived there until she met Barack at the Sidley Austin LLP law firm. After impressing her, the two married in 1992 and greeted their daughters – Malia [21] [1998] and Sasha [18] [2001].

As she wrote her book Becoming, Michelle remembered what it was like to fall in love with Barack. “As soon as I allowed myself to feel something for Barack, the feelings came to me – an explosion of lust, gratitude, fulfillment and amazement,” she said. “Any concerns I had about my life and career, and even Barack himself, seemed to be falling away with that first kiss, replaced by the need to know him better, to explore and experience everything about him as quickly as possible. ‘

This exploration led to the two falling in love. But at the end of the day, Michelle admits that she once thought about getting a divorce from him.

“We didn’t argue very often, and when we did that it was typically little things, a series of pent-up anger that usually came up when either or both of us were tired or stressed. But we argued. And whether good or bad, I tend to scream when I’m angry, ”she recalled in her book.

But if there was no advice for couples, Michelle doesn’t know where she would be today. “For us, marriage counseling was one of the ways we learned to tell our differences,” she told Good Morning America Robin Roberts, “What I learned about myself was that my luck was with me and I started training more. I asked not only him, but also other people for help. I have stopped feeling guilty. “



