Michelle Obama's birthday: Barack Obama's tender Twitter message to woman

Former First Lady Michelle Obama felt the love for her birthday on Friday, not least thanks to a loving birthday wish from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“You are my star in every scene, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!” the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black and white photos in which the couple hugged and kissed.

In just a few hours, Obama’s tweet had earned over 1 million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former First Lady, born on January 17th, 1964, celebrates her 56th birthday.

Obama’s birthday comes just a few weeks after she was named the “most admired woman” in the world for the second time in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former First Lady, a mother of two, is also preparing for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated for the audio version of her best-selling memoir “Becoming” in the Best Spoken Words category.

ABC News contributed to this report.

