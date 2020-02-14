Gal buddies! Michelle Obama showed her group of friends some love on Thursday, February 13th, with a silly relapse photo on Galentine Day.

Celebrity BFFs

“On this #GalentinesDay I want to call out my friends who will help me stay healthy and grounded through all the ups and downs of life,” said 56-year-old Obama on Instagram on Thursday. “It doesn’t matter whether we are on the phone, drinking a cup of coffee or laughing during a training session on the subject of the 80s, I know that I can rely on these women – and that made the difference.”

The Chicago-born artist published a group photo of herself and her best friends in 80s-style aerobic equipment with neon-colored leg warmers and leotards to commemorate the holiday.

The former first lady then asked her followers what they were doing for their BFFs. “How do you get to your best friends? Share the comments below and don’t forget to tag your favorite girls to give them a little more love today. #ThrowbackThursday, ”she added.

Galentine’s day invented by Amy PoehlerThe character of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Knope, is a holiday on which the sisterhood is to be celebrated every day before Valentine’s Day in February.

“Oh, it’s just the best day of the year. Every February 13, my friends and I leave our husbands and friends at home and we just come in and start the breakfast style,” Leslie first described the vacation in the NBC series. ” Ladies celebrate ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, less fear. Plus Frittatas! “

In true Galentines Day fashion, the women from Parks and Rec shared a cute reunion photo to mark the day on Thursday as well.

Costars reunited!

“Happy Valentine’s Day” Aubrey Plazawho played April Ludgate in the comedy took a group shot with Poehler, Rashida Joneswho played Anne Perkins and Kathryn Hahnwho played Jennifer Barkley.

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoonwho gave her female followers some love for her Instagram stories, and Kate Hudson This year, too, the party was fun.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days The 40-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram with some of her girls that topples with her brand King St. Vodka, Martinis.

“We GALENTINE very early – #HappyGalentinesDay – @kingstvodka,” wrote the almost famous actress on Instagram on Thursday.

Celebrities who got engaged or married on Valentine’s Day

The next day, celebrities showered their other loved ones on Valentine’s Day and Obama gave her family a sweet social media reputation to spread the love. “Happy Valentine’s Day, dear ones,” she wrote on Friday, February 14th, on Instagram. “Even the coldest days feel warm. 💕”

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

