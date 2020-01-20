Michelle Obama shares the Star-Studded Workout Playlist | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Michelle Obama has been a supporter of fitness and health since her days in the White House, and this trend continues in civilian life. The former First Lady has shared an epic workout playlist with Lizzo, Kanye West, Meek Mill and many other stars.

“It’s about the time when New Year’s resolutions are getting a little more difficult to stick to. To give you some inspiration, I want to share my go-to playlist #WorkoutPlaylist with you,” Obama wrote in the headline for hers Playlist on Twitter.

She continues: “These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to master my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist ‘

Among the songs “Soulmate” by Lizzo, “3005” by Childish Gambino alias Donald Glover, “My Money My Baby” by Burna Boy and “TINTS” by Anderson .Paak with Kendrick Lamar open the high-energy collection. The playlist contains clean versions of the songs in question and a “cool down” area, in which tracks by Meek Mill and Ella Mai are highlighted with “24/7” and “I Want You Around” by Snoh ​​Aalegra.

Mrs. Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama, shared some of his favorite songs a few weeks ago, and last summer the Obamas gave the world an insight into what they are jamming for.

Check out the playlist below.

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

–

Photo: Getty

