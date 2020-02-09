So sweet! Michelle Obama was married to her husband Barack Obama for quite a while, but she still sees him as the man she feels head over heels for.

After her daughters Malia [21] and Sasha [18] left the house, their famous parents found a lot more time for each other. We are “coming back to the point where we will meet again,” the former First Lady, 56, said recently. “Now I can look at him and recognize my husband, he is still the man I fell in love with.”

The couple made a covenant in 1992 – and now that they’re empty nests, they’re enjoying another chapter in their lives. “Parenthood takes up a lot of emotional space … I put a lot of time and energy into parenting these girls, but at the moment we’re trying to make their lives normal – that means weekends were a pain,” said Michelle.

“We had to worry about which parties they went to, if there was alcohol, I had to know who the parents were, so every weekend was hard for me,” she continued jokingly, “and they left, thank God , “

“We have more emotional time, emotional energy,” said the Becoming author about her empty home with the former president, 58. “It’s just me and he and [the family dogs] Bo and Sunny and dinner. And they don’t talk to each other , the dogs. ”The couple recently celebrated 27 years of marriage, and both ensured that they exchanged views on social media.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life of adventure. I would say he has been handed over. Here’s our next chapter, where we become empty nests and find out what’s next – while feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy Anniversary, Barack, ”Michelle wrote on Instagram. Her love also had to share his own kind words.

“As the Beatles said: It’s getting better. Thank you, baby, for 27 great years!” Wrote the politician next to a sweet photo of the couple. Aww!

We are all about how much love there is between Michelle and Barack after all these years!