Michelle Monaghan tells Brad Pitt not to break their hearts after Jennifer Aniston's reunion

During the SAG Awards on Sunday evening, former spouses Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a behind-the-scenes reunion and melted the hearts of the fans together thanks to their photographed encounter. On Monday, actress Michelle Monaghan shared a message for Pitt and joked on social media about the fragile feelings of fans after meeting the former couple.

“This is my ‘don’t break our heart again, Brad’ face,” Monaghan signed a selfie, giving the camera a warning look.

In photos of Pitt and Aniston backstage, the two actors excitedly congratulated each other and held hands while sharing a bright smile. Pitt was also filmed when he watched Aniston’s acceptance speech and shouted, “Oh, wow!” when he was watching his ex-wife.

Author Jack Walsh joked on Twitter that Monaghan “could have stopped” the initial separation of Pitt and Aniston in 2005. Monaghan appeared in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “You were on that set, Michelle! You could have stopped it. You slept on the damn bike!” he tweeted.

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 and separated in 2016, and Aniston separated from husband Justin Theroux in 2015. During his acceptance speech on Sunday evening, Pitt referred to his previous relationships and found that his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not exactly a difficult question for him.

“I have to add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, that means so much more than I can imagine,” he said during his speech and later joked. “Let’s face it, it was difficult part: a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a long way.”

Author Dawn O’Porter referred to Pitt’s speech in the comments from Monaghan’s Instagram post and wrote, “Stole from Tinder all day. Didn’t find him yet.”

Speaking to entertainment tonight in front of the globes, Pitt admitted that he would probably meet Aniston at some point.

“I’m going to meet Jen, she’s a good friend. Yes,” he said. “The second most important reunion in your year? I understand,” he joked. “It was a game with friends. They said that.”

In her own interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Aniston said that she got a kick out of the fascination of the world with her first marriage.

“It’s hysterical,” she said. “But what are you going to talk about?”

