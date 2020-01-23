Michelle Carter, wife convicted of encouraging her friend's suicide, released from prison
Michelle Carter, a Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her friend to kill herself, was released from prison on Thursday morning.

Michelle Carter leaves Bristol County prison on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after having imposed the majority of the 15-month death sentence for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill herself in 2014. The 23-year-old , released three months early for good behavior, five years will serve conditionally. (AP Photo / Steven Senne)

Carter began serving her 15-month prison sentence last February, but received an early release because of the time already served and good behavior.

In 2017, Carter was convicted of the death of her friend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, who died of suicide in July 2014. Researchers later found text messages in which Carter had encouraged Roy to continue his suicide.

Prosecutors say that Carter was listening over the phone when Roy choked on carbon monoxide poisoning in his car and did not notify the authorities.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it would not hear an appeal in Carter’s case, leaving her conviction intact.

