BOSTON, Mass. – A woman convicted of manslaughter for asking her suicidal friend to kill herself in a text message titled “Just do it baby” was released on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was released more than three months early from a Massachusetts county prison where she had served a 15-month sentence. The 23-year-old local from Plainville collected enough credits for good behavior and participation in prison programs, according to official sources. She must now serve five years on probation.

Carter, wearing a white blazer and dark pants, was driven out of the facility by her parents on Thursday morning.

She was released after the United States Supreme Court last week refused to hear her lawyers’ appeal for her involuntary conviction of homicide for the death of her friend Conrad Roy III in 2014.

Carter’s case attracted national attention as he raised sensitive legal questions about freedom of expression and took a disturbing look at youthful relationships and depression. It also triggered laws in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide.

A Massachusetts judge found that 17-year-old Carter caused the death of 18-year-old Roy when she called him on the phone to return to his parked truck, which he had been killing to refuel with carbon monoxide.

The call was not recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter had sent to her friend telling Roy to get back in. In the text messages sent in the days before Roy’s death, Carter encouraged him to follow through with his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t.

Carter opted for a banking process, an unusual legal strategy that meant that a judge decided her fate rather than a jury. Nor did she testify in defense of her at the trial.

The state’s Supreme Court upheld Carter’s conviction last February and was ordered to serve her prison term. She was denied probation in September.

“After convincing him to get back in the carbon monoxide truck, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she neither called for help nor asked him to get out of the truck when she heard him choke and died, “Justice Scott Kafker said in the Supreme Court’s decision.

Carter and Roy both lived in Massachusetts, but met in Florida in 2012 while both were on vacation with their families. Their relationship consisted mainly of SMS and other electronic communication. Both teenagers had been struggling with depression, and Roy had previously attempted suicide.

Carter’s lawyers, in their appeal to the Supreme Court, argued that the conviction should be dismissed because it was an “unprecedented” violation of her client’s initial adjustment rights, which suggested that “words alone” were sufficient to find someone for him Blaming another person for suicide.

The lawyers also argued that there was simply not enough evidence to prove that Carter had urged Roy to return in his truck to die, or that he would have lived if she called for help or took other measures to do so to save his life.

A case that strongly reflects Carter’s case is in a Boston court.

Prosecutors say former Boston College student Inyoung You drove her boyfriend Alexander Urtula to kill herself in a toxic relationship that included thousands of abusive text messages.

The 21-year-old did not plead guilty to being involuntarily killed.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

