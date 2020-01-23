Michelle Carter, convicted of suicide, is released from prison on Thursday

advertisement

BOSTON, Mass. – A woman convicted of manslaughter for asking her suicidal friend to kill herself in 2014 will leave prison on Thursday morning.

Michelle Carter’s impending release is after serving most of a 15-month sentence in Bristol County Prison in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old local from Plainville disembarks more than three months earlier after prison officials have indicated that she has collected enough credits for good behavior and participation in prison programs. She will now be served on probation for five years.

Prison officials say Carter should be released before noon. Her lawyers say they don’t expect her or her family to comment.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear Carter’s appeal last week.

Her case attracted national attention, including an HBO special, as it raises delicate legal questions about freedom of expression and a disturbing view of youthful relationships and depression. It also triggered laws in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide.

A Massachusetts judge found that Carter, then 17, caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she made a phone call to return to his parked truck, which he had lethally filled with carbon monoxide.

The call was not recorded, but the judge relied on text Carter had sent to her friend.

In text messages sent in the days before Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged him to work through his suicide plan and punished him if he didn’t.

Carter’s lawyers, in their appeal to the Supreme Court, argued that the conviction should be dismissed because it was an “unprecedented” violation of her client’s initial adjustment rights, which suggested that “words alone” were sufficient to find someone for him Blaming another person for suicide.

They also argued that there was simply not enough evidence to prove that Carter had pushed Roy to return in his truck to die, or that he would have lived if she called for help or took other measures to help him to rescue.

