In “By Our Design” Michaela Anne reflects on the unconventional path she has taken to lead a life with her family. The song comes from Desert Dove 2019. Read on to learn the story behind it, told in Anne’s own words.

I think it was a couple of years ago. I was in California and played some shows. I took a few days off and went to Santa Barbara, where one of my mother’s good friends lives, and did some kind of self-imposed writing retreat.

I remember that in a way I felt very … happy. I hiked alone – and I find time and solo travel really important to me, but I only had one of those moments when I thought about my life. My husband and I had just bought our Nashville house and I only had a moment: “Man, we’re sort of putting this life together.”

You know, to this day, a lot of people say, “Oh, you’re a musician? Is that your job?” or they relate to when you had a “real job”. It is all of these tiny things that keep nourishing your subconscious [thinking] that what we are doing is not realistic or invalid. I really only had a moment to think about it and the song came out.

It’s one of those songs that came out so quickly and was so simple that I questioned it for a long time and thought, “Maybe I need more,” and finally I came to the place where I thought, “I’m not getting dressed.” I don’t have to say anything anymore. “

I think the traditional model of going to college and then getting a steady job with a paycheck and having kids – I don’t know a lot of people doing this these days. It’s a lot of uncertainty, but for me that means a lot of opportunity.