Michael Venus, John Peers to the third round at the Australian Open

After a shaky start to their collaboration in Auckland, John Peers and Michael Venus started to gel in Melbourne.

Seventh seeds Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers fought the third round of the men’s doubles at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

She beat the Argentinian couple Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer 6-3 1-6 7-6 (10-7) on Friday in an hour and 59 minutes.

Venus and Peers started the first break of serve in the fourth game with Delbonis serving. They never had a breaking point against their serve in the first set and were dominant with 27 points to 19.

Venus and Peers, however, lost their way in the second set and were broken three times when the Argentines forced a decisive third set.

The decision maker was close and neither pair created a breakpoint chance until the 10th match when Delbonis was forced to save three match points before making a 5-5 hole. After Peers and Mayer kept comfortable, the match went to a decisive set of draws.

Again, it was close with points that went to 6-6 before Venus and Peers hit the nose with a mini-break and closed the game.

Venus and Peers play the British Jonny O’Mara and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier Artem Sitak and his Indian partner Divij Sharan lost their second round encounter with 7-6 (2) 6-3 to 19th seeds Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

“We played well, but I felt that the other boys played really well and did their homework. They chose their moments and performed really well.” Said Sitak.

“Overall it is a very positive tournament, we are working on some good things with Divij and we continue to improve and I think we will get better and better from now on.” Said Sitak.

