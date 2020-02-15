With the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the current and former elite of the league has come to the Windy City for the annual celebration. This weekend coincides with Michael Jordan’s birthday and he hosted a party in Chicago. The NBA icon also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a massive Los Angeles Lakers jersey made of flowers.

You made this Kobe Bryant leotard out of flowers at Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/7ZE7CsjsZJ

According to L.A. Times Sports photos and videos, the flowers were arranged in the shape of a Lakers jersey and included Bryant’s name and number (24) that he wore in the second half of his career. There was also a massive red and white Jordan sneaker made of flowers.

In the early stages of the NBA All-Star weekend, honors were predominant as players, celebrities, and fans alike set out to honor Bryant. The league is still wavering from his death in a helicopter crash on January 26, and there is additional emotion during this annual celebration of the NBA’s most talented veterans and youth.

“I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said in a statement after Bryant’s death. “We talked a lot, and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of them Love his daughter for playing basketball. Yvette expresses my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world. “

Jordan is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time after ending his career with six championship rings, but Bryant is routinely listed as a top contender for the title. The two were very familiar with each other, as they were on the pitch several times at the beginning of Bryant’s career.

Bryant and Jordan were also introduced during the 2003 NBA All Star game. The Chicago Bulls star in Jordan was part of the Eastern Conference team, while Bryant represented the Los Angeles Lakers on the Western Conference team. Ultimately, the team of the late NBA icon won the first All-Star game with two hours of overtime between 155 and 145.

