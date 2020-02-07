Time to say goodbye. Kirk DouglasFamily and friends, including his eldest son Michael Douglasmet to say goodbye to him a few days after his sad death.

Many people came to the Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late Spartacus actor. From his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-JonesKirk, his wife Anne, had a lot of loved ones to see him one last time at his funeral. The legendary star passed on Wednesday, February 5th. Michael unveiled the news in a touching homage on Instagram.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote alongside two cute photos of his famous father. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us . “

Gregory Pace / BEI / Shutterstock

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the Wall Street actor continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Papa – I love you so much, ”he concluded. Catherine also remembered her father-in-law with her own beautiful message.

“My darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life,” wrote the Oscar winner after his death on social media. “I already miss you. Sleep well …”

