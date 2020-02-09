Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday, two days after his death. Most of his famous family was present, including his son Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones. Douglas’ widow Anne Buydens was also present.

Michael’s brothers Peter and Joel Douglas and Michael’s 41-year-old son Cameron Douglas also attended the funeral, Entertainment Tonight reports. The outlet also published photos of Michael and Zeta-Jones at the funeral.

After the service, Cameron posted a new homage to his grandfather on Instagram, which included a touching statement in the caption.

“The King. You are sorely missed, but your run was nothing short of perfection!” Cameron wrote. “There are no words enough to express the love and awe that I have for you. Your legacy lives on over the centuries, as does my connection with you.”

Carys Douglas, the 16-year-old daughter of Michael and Zeta-Jones, has also received a new honor on Instagram.

“My pappy was and remains my inspiration, my greatest supporter and the best grandpa in the world,” wrote Carys. “I remember sending him videos of my dance competitions and he kept watching them. He always asked me, Carys, when will we dance together?” So he was with our whole family, always ready to hear what new shows we were in, what sports we played, what new songs I sang. He was and is an enormous inspiration for the world, not only because of his incredible acting career, but his philanthropy and generosity that move mountains. “

“Even though he was worshiped by millions, he was my pappy, my superhero,” continued Carys. “He came out of nowhere, made a name for himself with his drive and determination. He grew up with our family and lived an incredibly long life. I have spent 16 years of my life loving and loving Kirk Douglas and that’s the greatest gift I could ever have. I’ll keep this last dance for you forever, Pappy. I love you. “

Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Michael, 75, shared the news on Instagram.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” wrote Michael. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the heyday of the film who lived until his heyday, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us,” he said divided. “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Douglas was one of the last living connections to many Hollywood classics. He began his film career in 1946 and received Oscar nominations for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956). In 1996 he received an honorary Oscar. His most famous films include 20,000 miles under the sea, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Ace in the Hole and Young Man with a Horn.

Michael is also a successful actor, with Oscars as the main actor on Wall Street and as a producer of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. He plays Dr. Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images