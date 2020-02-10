WASHINGTON – Michael Bloomberg released his plan to revise the country’s immigration system on Monday. He promised to discard several Trump administration policies and reform the visa system by granting location-based visas that help regions of the country meet unmet economic and social needs.

The plan calls for Bloomberg to end “plans that run counter to American values,” including the recently expanded travel ban, family separation at the border, and building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The former mayor of New York is also committed to protecting the status of those participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the holder of temporary protection status – both programs that operate during the Trump administration Cutbacks and setbacks. Bloomberg also declares its support for a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people living in the country.

Bloomberg’s focus on visas in the proposal differs from what many other Democrats demand. Bloomberg proposes a location-based visa system that allows different areas and regions of the country to address their unmet economic and social needs.

Bloomberg’s plan also provides a start-up visa for entrepreneurs who create jobs and allows international students who have a university degree in a number of key areas such as STEM, health and economics to apply for green cards. It would also expand opportunities for overseas doctors and nurses to reduce the shortage of medical staff in rural and underserved communities across the country.

This location-based system builds on Bloomberg’s overarching campaign theme of focusing on locations rather than class in its policies. Bloomberg’s economic and employment plan, which he presented in various Midwestern communities last month, outlined the country’s economic divide in regional terms, as opposed to the rich’s terms against everyone else who uses many of his democratic opponents in their rhetoric ,

Bloomberg is running an unorthodox campaign that focuses on the 14 Super Tuesday states that will vote on March 3rd and beyond. He largely bypassed the early nominating states and spent a lot of money on his own assets.

Bloomberg uses his 12-year experience as Mayor of New York City – one of the most diverse cities in the country – in his immigration plan to explain his experience of immigration and the results he has achieved, and hopes to put it in the White To be able to continue the house. As a mayor, Bloomberg enacted several executive orders to help immigrants in the city, including ensuring access to city services and medical care, and protecting crime victims regardless of immigration status.

Overall, Bloomberg’s plan is similar to his democratic opponents’ plans, but does not call for an end to deportation, as some of the more liberal candidates suggest. During a speech he gave in El Paso, Texas two weeks ago that discussed his political agenda for Latin America, Bloomberg said his government would report violent criminals.

“I will also put an end to the ICE raids by companies and workers’ gatherings that are supposed to intimidate and scare Latinos. We will focus deportations on the few violent criminals, not the many high-ranking members of communities, ”said Bloomberg in El Paso.

Unlike some other Democrats who aspire to the Oval Office, Bloomberg does not call for an end to immigration and customs enforcement. Rather, Bloomberg’s plan says, “The Department of Justice needs to investigate ICE and CBP abuse and reform the authorities to ensure supervision and accountability.” Bloomberg also presents a plan that “promotes alternatives to detention for those who do not Security poses a threat to the public. “

