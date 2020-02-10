Miami Heat (34-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) versus Golden State Warriors (12-41, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Miami are matched with Golden State as the loser of three games in a row.

The Warriors are between 7 and 18 at home. Golden State finished last in the Western Conference and scored 42.8 color points per game.

The heat are 12-15 on the way. Miami has a 17-8 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The heat won 122-105 in the last encounter on November 29th. Goran Dragic led Miami with 20 points and Jordan Poole led Golden State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMER: Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors with 3.0 made 3 hands and an average of 24 points while shooting 75 percent from a distance. Marquese Chriss averaged 12.3 points in the last 10 games for Golden State and collected six rebounds while shooting 68.2 percent.

Jae Crowder took second place in the heat classification with 18 points and 11.0 rebounds. Dragic has had an average of 16.6 points for Miami in the last 10 games and an increase of 2.7 on shooting by 40.1 percent.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game, while 45.2 percent of the field is shot. Your opponents averaged 119.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, an average of 113.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game, while 46.1 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents shot an average of 110.8 points at 45.2 percent.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Heat: Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle), Jimmy Butler: out (shoulder), Meyers Leonard: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.