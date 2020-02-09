CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Tyson Houseman, 30; Mia Farrow, 75; Joe Pesci, 77; Carole King, 78 years old

Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”. (L-R) Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro. (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

Happy Birthday: What you offer to others pays off in an unexpected way. You will find information that will help you make better decisions about your friendships, goals, and the way you want to live your life. An opportunity will unfold through a previous employee. Make this a year of discovery, and what you learn becomes essential. Their numbers are 8, 15, 22, 27, 30, 36, 44.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Prepare yourself and you will do twice as much. Get interested in what others are doing and it will inspire you to make a personal change that improves both your attitude and your appearance. Romance is on the rise. 5 Stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Disruptions will not make you or others happy. Stick to your affairs and avoid a scene that makes you look bad. Protect your reputation and keep your promises no matter what others do. Stubbornness will be your downfall. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21st – June 20th): Don’t be disappointed. Do things for yourself, don’t expect anything from others and use your time to help yourself. A physical challenge prompts you to take better care of your health and well-being. Romance will improve your personal life. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Look for a creative way to express yourself. Protect yourself from illness or injury with proper nutrition, fitness and common sense. Don’t miss the opportunity to spend time with someone who can give you information about your family background. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Prepare for an adventure. Spice up your life or get involved in something that motivates you to use your skills in a variety of ways. Don’t invest in another person if you should invest more time and effort in personal gain. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Keep your problems secret. Listen and watch and you will discover information that will help clarify a disturbing situation. Look for answers. You will find a way to turn a negative into a positive. Be a leader, not a follower. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Take part in events that interest you. Interacting with others broadens your mind and encourages you to try something new. Seeing you again will be informative and help you let go of the past. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. 4 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Pressure is not the best way to get others to do things your way. Offer incentives, information or opportunities and you will find your way. Do not share information that is not required and refuse to allow third-party takeover. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Spontaneity will take you on an exciting journey. Take part in a competitive event that gets you going and helps you prepare for a bigger challenge. Passion, energy, strength and courage will lead to victory. Romance looks promising. 5 Stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22nd – Jan. 19th): Keep your financial worries to yourself. Focus on what you can do to cut costs or bring in more money. Pedagogical activity looks promising. Strength and courage are required to keep body, mind and soul healthy. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Put your needs in the foreground and cultivate meaningful relationships. It’s recommended to have fun with the family, fall in love with someone you love, or meet with people who make you smile and make the most of you. Make personal improvements. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Handle unstable situations with care. Emotional turmoil will not help maintain peace. Keep yourself busy and focus on what you want to achieve. Less talk and more action will help you avoid disputes. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sociable, energetic and ambitious. You are steadfast and assertive.

