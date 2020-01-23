advertisement

Hold your horses, pump your brakes and please – in the name of what you hold dear – drop those stones. Just before you tear me apart – give me the next 8 minutes of your precious time. Deal? Okay, I’ll take that as a “yes.” 😁

First, let me tell a story about myself that I probably didn’t share with an audience. Today I write and talk among other things for a living – literally. My erudition or elocution skills did not fall from the sky – only meteorites. Combined with an innate passion for self-development and other variables, I am able to do what I do today largely because of quality education – and it was not cheap!

But that is not the point. The point is that I have a very modest background. My father and mother met in the village (Ikot-Ofon Ikono, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State), fell in love and then moved to Lagos in search of the proverbial greener meadows. My father, with his brilliant Standard Six result, then got a job in the West African Research Council (WAEC) and this stimulated his passion for human capacity development.

Looking back, I can see that he has made a conscious decision to ensure that his brothers and sisters and children receive the best education that he could afford at the time. So yes, I was not born with a silver spoon. The one I currently have in my mouth is the one I bought for myself!

Now that class 101 family history is over, let’s talk about a topic that usually pops up at the start of every academic session – especially for children in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

School Fees Week is a currency that has recently gained prominence among parents, guardians, school owners and other stakeholders in the academic community. It is that week that the payment of the tuition fees by those responsible for the child (ren) heralds.

However, given the harsh economic conditions, it has become a sort of burden for most parents and the expression has been accompanied by despair. It doesn’t make it any better that January is that people supposedly struggling with paying their bills – it always seems like school fees must be coughed up. For most parents they live from pay check to pay check; they can hardly afford the luxury of saving and investing. I understand that and I sympathize.

Maybe I really write this for people like me; those under 30, unmarried, urban professionals and thinking of starting their own family in the near future. I have personally decided that the quality of education that my children will receive will not depend on my financial status or income level when school fees are required. My children’s school fees are funded by a financial system that I would have set up before they ever arrive!

One of the benefits of being single is that you have more flexibility about your income. So why not invest a fraction of your income in long-term companies, financial instruments or even an educational trust fund for your children?

Such that they have guaranteed unrestricted access to quality learning? The idea is that such a system will finance their tuition and not your income (or lack of it) when the need arises! This does not mean that your financial fortunes may not improve in the future, but we all know that life sometimes happens and that we cannot control it.

What “Makes America Great” is not necessarily a function of who the president is, but the great systems that they have introduced. They have a great educational system, financial system, judicial system, health system, transport system, etc. This does not mean that they have the perfect system, but systems that work – so everyone’s main task at the helm is to coordinate the systems . Norway is one of the leading countries in the field of human capacity development because, among other things, they have reserved an enormous amount of money for the education of unborn children!

A light bulb went out in my head recently. Because of the dynamics of the state of Lagos, I do everything to avoid physical encounters, not because they are not important, but because of the implications of time and mental convenience. So I attend meetings or involve clients physically, not because I want to, but because I have to. That is why I rely heavily on speech and data bundles from my service provider. I realized that, regardless of my income level, I never went below a certain call or data balance threshold. I always made sure that I get a top-up if I ever did that.

It’s so important to me that I can reach the rest of the world through my phone, so I built a system around it. Even if I run out of money, trust me, I would still have enough data and calling credit! John C. Maxwell states that everything comes up and falls on leadership. Leadership is really the formation of systems, because if things fall apart when you are not there, then you were not a real leader in the first place. We can therefore safely say that everything goes up and down on systems. Companies that thrive do so because of strong systems (structures) – not necessarily fantastic CEOs.

Whether it is inside or outside of marriage, I can easily say that I will not conceive a child until there is a system that ensures that that child is not exposed to the harsh reality of a disadvantaged person. I may be mistaken, but I find those who have little or no means of subsistence to give birth to children to be irresponsible. They usually hope that the child will bring them ‘happiness’. For me, that feels like outsourcing responsibilities to innocent children. We must really stop punishing children who have not asked to come with our laziness.

You only read this because I received an education; I could easily have been John Doe – another extracurricular statistic. If you really love your children, you must be aware of the quality of the education they receive and how it is funded. Our parents would say that for the most part they worked hard with their children in mind. So they could get a better life than they did. It seems that most people in our time have not received that memo. Now you know why we are on the street every day to secure those bags – which is basically the future.

