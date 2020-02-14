If you haven’t seen the classic from 2003, love doesn’t cost anything with my favorites. Nick Cannon and Christina Milan, I dare say that your youth is not complete. It’s a story of how a young nerd paid a popular high school cheerleader to date him in the hope that his “reputation” would be boosted among his schoolmates. In the end, both feelings started.

The film to some extent reflects the dynamics of most romantic relationships – there is usually a social, economic, academic, ethnic, or ideological gap between the two individuals, and they usually do the most to bridge them.

Love is in the air. Cupid is traveling with his quiver full of arrows in love. Lovers will have their hearts pierced, but the actual bleeding can occur in their pockets. It’s Valentine’s Day and for some reason I get these dejavu moments – it reminds me of Detty December where people went out of their way to pamper themselves. We can say with certainty that these two celebrations take place in the same WhatsApp group, because just as there were economic ramifications for Detty December, so will we for Valentine.

But the question is: how much is too much? This is the real elephant in the room. Don’t twist it, I’m all for romance; My earliest writings were shaped by love poems. In fact, my first published book – about 10 years ago – was an anthology about love poems. So if you call me a hopeless romantic, you’re not wrong – I love love so much. However, as I got older (and hopefully smarter), I started to develop a strong sense of financial responsibility.

It is always great to give your partner an unforgettable experience on Valentine as long as it doesn’t ruin your bag. I am not an expert on such matters, but let me share simple hacks that I have personally applied:

Fraud is more expensive!

I don’t know how people with multiple lovers do that, but they’re the real MVPs. To date someone or to be married to someone is a big commitment in itself, and many people really struggle to keep up with the financial demands. Now imagine that you have several partners. Fraud is not only morally reprehensible, but also financially irresponsible. Funding multiple relationships is one way to go, and sooner or later moral bankruptcy will inevitably lead to financial bankruptcy. Trust me, loyalty to your significant other is an important warning.

You can’t have a date!

During Valentine there is a certain phobia of being alone. So we see a variety of Desperado movements to meet someone on time for Valentine. People who don’t normally share the same room find themselves in “situations” just so they can tick the box to be with Bae or Boo during the period. Not only do you expose yourself to the emotional dangers of emergency romance, you also spend more than you should by trying to prove something that doesn’t exist at all. Such romance usually disappears after money because it is based on a pro-quo principle. Call the team “No Romance without Finance Geng” lol.

True friendship Issa goal!

I value real friendships. The operative word is “real”. This is because mutual respect should stand for mutual benefit. In essence, friendship is the infrastructure on which every type of relationship is built – romantic, business, social, etc. One of the nice things about friends is that while the world judges you based on what you’ve done, they do something about you Makes you looser judge by what you intended.

For example, if you give a gift to your friend or take them to the cinema / dinner, they will look beyond the monetary value of that experience and appreciate the intent and thoughtfulness behind it. Of course, this is not an alibi to be stingy if you can afford a lavish gift. It just means that you need a healthy relationship where the KPI is not the amount you spent or did not spend.

Social media is not the SI unit

It’s a crowd mentality to keep up with people whose lifestyle is overkill on social media. Many people want to do what they have seen on the gram, although they cannot afford it. Some of these people really have the money to throw around, but unfortunately the vast majority just put up a smoke screen – the reason why your life shouldn’t be controlled by the content you see on your phone or TV screen. There is a smaller version of every big thing. An African saying goes, “If you can’t get an eagle up in the air, get a chicken in the country – because both have wings.” Make plans you are familiar with, work hard and give yourself time – one day you can buy the world for him. Remember that the grass on the other hand is not always greener, but where it is irrigated.

Move it forward

As I said, there is an economic impact on Valentine. Of course, companies will arm this market information with weapons. So don’t be surprised if things get more expensive than usual. There will also be a lot of lovers everywhere trying to get their share of the action. If that’s all too much for you, you can always postpone your date to a time when it’s much quieter. Do what’s good for you and yours. Nothing should be carved in stone. Love should be the only constant – everything else can change.

Beyond all of these planned activities, the importance of actually loving your significant other should not be lost to you. A certain emotional intelligence can help you identify the other person’s love language, which in turn helps you calibrate your plans to focus on them. Some people may enjoy positive words, gifts, time, service, or physical touch. I bet you already know that, haha.

Fam, trust me, it’s not that deep. You see this life, you can’t come and kill yourself! Sincerely, do the best you can with the hope that your significant other (hopefully not others) will appreciate it and give you at least an A for effort.

I hope with these few points I was able to convince you and not confuse you on the topic: “Love costs nothing!”

Happy Valentine’s Day!