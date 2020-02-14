Who better to snuggle up with on Valentine’s Day than with Chucky and his beautiful bride Tiffany? Embrace this day of romance Mezco announced theirs today Chucky and his bride The double pack with Living Dead Dolls by Chucky and Tiffany is back by popular request!

Chucky – the murder doll that contains the spirit of Charles Lee Ray, a serial killer better known as “The Lakeshore Strangler”, is accompanied by his beloved Tiffany – the doll that contains the soul of his long-time lover, a misguided and likewise murderous person actress.

Chucky wears his characteristic “Good Guys” jumpsuit and comes complete with a butcher knife that he can hold neatly in his right hand. Tiffany wears a leather jacket over her wedding dress and comes with a removable veil.

Both dolls are 10 inches tall and each have 5 articulation points. They are packed together in a romantic window box with a heart-shaped cutout, perfect for the presentation.

The set can be pre-ordered today ($ 92) and will be shipped May-July 2020,