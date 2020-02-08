The Mexicans no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner if the government raffles the luxury presidential jet: the Air Force will keep it.

In fact, no one will win the $ 130 million Boeing 787 plane in the lottery raffle that will take place in the coming months.

Among the many desperate attempts to get rid of the expensive plane, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had played with the idea of ​​actually awarding the plane to the winner, along with the one-year paid maintenance and parking.

But Lopez Obrador feared that this would cause problems for the winner, both because of the greed that he could unleash among friends, relatives and acquaintances, as well as because the idea had been mocked on social media and people had pictures of huts or taco -Stands posted with a jetliner parked outside.

AP

In Mexico’s presidential plane.

CONTINUE READING:

Mexico’s new president plans to unload official plane

Mexico cannot sell presidential jet, tries odd sales talks

The President announced on Friday that the raffle will indeed be symbolic and that a total of $ 100 million in prize money will be awarded, which, according to the lottery ticket, “corresponds to the value of the President’s jet”. One hundred winners share the same stake in the $ 100 million pot.

“We didn’t want to award a price that would be a problem,” said Lopez Obrador.

Instead, a cash winner is free to use part of his winnings for a few trips, at the current hourly operating price of around $ 13,500 an hour.

The latest plan failed to convince Mexico City graphic designer Antonio Perez, who had hoped the president could simply sell the white elephant without persuading the Mexicans to buy lottery tickets.

HECTOR VIVAS / GETTY

Mexico’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner presidential plane.

“I agree with some of the President’s initiatives, but I disagree on this point because those who pay for the plane will be Mexicans,” said Perez.

Lopez Obrador had tried to sell it, but the plane found no buyer after a year on a U.S. runway that incurred maintenance costs of approximately $ 1.5 million.

Novelist Eric Marvaz agreed that the whole thing looked strange, but noted that at least the president was talking directly to people and wasn’t trying to hide anything.

“I think it’s a pretty funny situation, but at least for the first time we laugh and don’t cry,” said Marvaz.

AP

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of the picture of a competition ticket with the presidential plane.

The government hopes to sell 6 million tickets for about $ 25 a piece, which brings in $ 150 million. The rest of the money is used to keep the plane in flight while Lopez Obrador tries to sell or rent it. All net proceeds would be used to purchase medical equipment.

Lopez Obrador flies tourist class on commercial flights and considers the jet that his predecessor bought for over $ 200 million to be wasteful.

The jet is expensive to operate and is designed to carry only 80 people. The presidential suite has a bedroom and a private bathroom. Experts say it would be too expensive to rebuild a commercial aircraft that normally carries up to 300 passengers.

Previously, Lopez Obrador had proposed exchanging the aircraft for US medical equipment or selling it in shares to a group of business people for executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it by the hour, hoping to repay the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.