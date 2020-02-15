Protesters on Friday in the Mexican Presidential Palace graffitized the expression “feminist state” in blood red before marching to the offices of the La Prensa newspaper in heavy rain to protest the publication of a cruel picture of a murder victim.

The heated Valentine’s Day demonstration, led by women, was sparked by the murder of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla in Mexico City and the publication of graphic photos of her mutilated body in newspapers.

The at least a few hundred protesters, mostly women, burned vehicles from La Prensa and briefly crashed into security forces that prevented them from entering the newspaper offices.

The demonstrators sang “no more murder” and carried signs that read “We call for responsible journalism”, “Ingrid, we are all you” and “Sexism kills”. They demanded justice.

In Mexico, an average of 10 women are killed every day. Last year was a new record in the murder case, as official data show.

“It’s not just Ingrid. There are thousands of feminicides, “said Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter was violently killed in 2017.” It fills us with anger and anger. “

She urged President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was in the palace during the protests, to do more to stop the violence.

A protester sprayed “INGRID” in high pink letters on a door of the Presidential Palace. Many participants found that Escamilla was only the latest in a wave of brutal murders of women called “feminic”.

Others criticized slogans such as “They are killing us” on the walls of the building and threw bright flames out of cans with flammable spray paint.

In the stately palace where Lopez Obrador and his family live, the president tried to calm the activists down during his morning press conference.

“I don’t bury my head in the sand. … The government that I represent will always take care of women’s security, “he said without explaining any new plans.

The demonstrators also warned the newspapers that published photos of Escamilla’s body and sang, “The press is complicit.”

La Prensa, who carried the picture on his cover, defended his records of crime and murder, subjects that the government would rather not keep. The paper said it was open to discussions about adjusting its standards beyond legal requirements.

“We understand today that this was not enough and we have launched a process of in-depth review,” a front-page statement said on Friday.

A 22-year-old student in black with a mask on her face and a can of spray paint said the protests after Escamilla’s death already seemed to be having an impact.

La Prensa, she said, has given in to the “pressure from feminists”.

Another newspaper, Pasala, had filled almost the entire tabloid with the photo of Escamilla’s body under the heading for Valentine’s Day: “It was Cupid’s fault.” The cover not only caused annoyance at the bloody performance, but also the joking tone about a crime for which Escamilla’s life partner was arrested.

The Pasala editors did not respond to requests for comments.

