Metrolink line suspended after car and tram hit outside the pub

A car and a tram crashed in Tameside this afternoon (Tuesday).

The bang happened this afternoon (Tuesday) on Manchester Road in Audenshaw in front of The Snipe Pub.

A spokesman for TfGM said there were no reported injuries.

All services were suspended after the incident between Droylsden and Asthon-Under-Lyne.

The line was put back into operation around 5.40 p.m.

Austin Hendry passed the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

He said, “I passed it after it happened. All I saw was a tram in the background. I wondered what had happened.”

Shortly after seeing a gray car collide with the tram.

At 4:30 p.m. a spokesman for TfGM said: “It happened right outside The Snipe Pub in Audenshaw.

“It was a collision between a car and a tram. No injuries were reported.”

Metrolink then tweeted at 5.40pm and said, “Update: We run a full service on the Ashton line.

“Slight delays are expected. Thank you for your patience.”

