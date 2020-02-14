The release of YouTube’s weekly music chart has brought some interesting statistics, with Metallica and Slipknot being the most-watched metal bands on the platform.
While (pretty depressing) only the earlier feature in YouTube’s top 100 in the US is seen this week, the worldwide views of both bands are pretty impressive: Although Metallica hasn’t released official music videos for several years, Metallica has 29 this week Millions of global views collected, thanks to the regularity with which their pro-shot live videos are uploaded while the material from ‘Knot’ has been viewed 13.8 million times.
Apart from the metal, the music in the broad rock category also ticks well: Queen leads the list with 42.9 million, Guns N’Roses with 21.7 million and AC / DC with a solid 20 million.
Overall, however, some of these numbers are just a fraction of this week’s most viewed artist, Roddy Rich, who has garnered 45.6 million views in America alone, while other stars like Eminem and Billie Eilish also fly high in the top 10 in the United States.
Check out an overview of this week’s worldwide rock and metal YouTube visits:
Queen – 42.9 m
Metallica – 29m
Guns N ‘Roses – 21.7 m
AC / DC – 20 m
Pan – 19m
Rammstein – 16.9 m
Green day – 16.5 m
Nirvana – 15.8 m
Slipknot – 13.8 m
Nickelback – 11.8 m
Five Finger Death Punch – 11.6 m
Led Zeppelin – 11.1 m
Down system – 10.8 m
Evanescence – 10.4 m
Disturbed – 9.44 m
Pearl Jam – 8.57 m
My chemical romance – 8.3 m
Last month, it was announced that My Chemical Romance’s YouTube views in the UK reappeared to coincide with the shows for sale at Milton Keynes. Singles like Welcome To The Black Parade, teenagers and I are out of order (I promise), especially everyone saw spikes in numbers.
However, if Slipknot doesn’t dominate YouTube, they’ll be touring a number this year – start with the following dates:
February
14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
March
20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest
27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival
29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium
can
30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *
31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
June
2 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
4 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center
5 Montreal, QC, Center Bell
6 Toronto, ON, Budweiser stage
8 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater
10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum
14 Orlando, FL, Amway Center
15 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand
18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater
20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater
22 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
25 The Woodlands, TX, The Mitchell Pavilion by Cynthia Woods
July
31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion
August
1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
10 Barcelona, Spain – Knot Festival at Sea
22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK
Metallica will be playing some very special US festivals this year and will perform two different headline sets on every Danny Wimmer weekend.
Catch them in one of the following places:
can
1-3 Epicenter – Concord, North Carolina
8-10 Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, Florida
15-17 Sonic Temple – Columbus, Ohio
September
18-20 Louder Than Life – Louisville, Kentucky
October
9-11 Aftershock – Sacramento, California