The release of YouTube’s weekly music chart has brought some interesting statistics, with Metallica and Slipknot being the most-watched metal bands on the platform.

While (pretty depressing) only the earlier feature in YouTube’s top 100 in the US is seen this week, the worldwide views of both bands are pretty impressive: Although Metallica hasn’t released official music videos for several years, Metallica has 29 this week Millions of global views collected, thanks to the regularity with which their pro-shot live videos are uploaded while the material from ‘Knot’ has been viewed 13.8 million times.

Apart from the metal, the music in the broad rock category also ticks well: Queen leads the list with 42.9 million, Guns N’Roses with 21.7 million and AC / DC with a solid 20 million.

Overall, however, some of these numbers are just a fraction of this week’s most viewed artist, Roddy Rich, who has garnered 45.6 million views in America alone, while other stars like Eminem and Billie Eilish also fly high in the top 10 in the United States.

Check out an overview of this week’s worldwide rock and metal YouTube visits:

Queen – 42.9 m

Metallica – 29m

Guns N ‘Roses – 21.7 m

AC / DC – 20 m

Pan – 19m

Rammstein – 16.9 m

Green day – 16.5 m

Nirvana – 15.8 m

Slipknot – 13.8 m

Nickelback – 11.8 m

Five Finger Death Punch – 11.6 m

Led Zeppelin – 11.1 m

Down system – 10.8 m

Evanescence – 10.4 m

Disturbed – 9.44 m

Pearl Jam – 8.57 m

My chemical romance – 8.3 m

Last month, it was announced that My Chemical Romance’s YouTube views in the UK reappeared to coincide with the shows for sale at Milton Keynes. Singles like Welcome To The Black Parade, teenagers and I are out of order (I promise), especially everyone saw spikes in numbers.

However, if Slipknot doesn’t dominate YouTube, they’ll be touring a number this year – start with the following dates:

February

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

can

30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *

31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

June

2 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

4 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center

5 Montreal, QC, Center Bell

6 Toronto, ON, Budweiser stage

8 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum

14 Orlando, FL, Amway Center

15 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand

18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

22 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 The Woodlands, TX, The Mitchell Pavilion by Cynthia Woods

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion

August

1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knot Festival at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

Metallica will be playing some very special US festivals this year and will perform two different headline sets on every Danny Wimmer weekend.

Catch them in one of the following places:

can

1-3 Epicenter – Concord, North Carolina

8-10 Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, Florida

15-17 Sonic Temple – Columbus, Ohio

September

18-20 Louder Than Life – Louisville, Kentucky

October

9-11 Aftershock – Sacramento, California