Robyn Edie

A 12.1 meter metal container wrapped around an old tree shows the power of the flood in Gore.

The massive cleanup in Eastern Southland, involving hundreds of volunteers, continues after the heavy floods last week.

Garry Mulqueen had used a container to store horse gear and 100 bales of hay in a small paddock on the corner of Ontario Street and River Road, Gore.

David Walker

The container was wrapped almost directly around the tree.

He was amazed at how the container drove into the tree and wrapped it 1.5 kilometers from the paddock. Floods had pushed the container along the swollen Mataura River.

“I’ve never seen the speed and volume of water,” said Mulqueen.

Robyn Edie

Floodwaters brought the container out of Mulqueen’s paddock on the corner of Ontario Street and River Road, 1.5 km south of the swollen Mataura River, last week.

“We went through several floods [in Gore], but that’s the best.”

The container hadn’t opened, but water was pouring in, rendering the hay and horse supplies unusable. Horse equipment that is also stored in it is fine.

The horse shed on Mulqueen’s paddock was destroyed – it was used to protect one of his horse-drawn carriages. The carriage is gone.

“I have no idea where it is.”

Mulqueen brought his horses to a friend’s property at around 10 p.m. on Monday evening after being told that it was raining heavily and driving to Gore. The weather worsened and he was only able to return to the paddock on Friday morning. Mulqueen was told on Thursday where the flooding had moved the container.

He expected total damage of at least $ 4,000 if the carriage was not found. On Sunday, he didn’t know what was going to happen to the container and who was responsible for removing it.

The retired butcher said he had been using the paddock for 20 years, but the flooding last week caused him to move.

Mulqueen, who lived in the city, said he was grateful to friends for providing him with horse feed and temporary grazing.