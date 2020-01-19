Met Office warns of new heavy fog as flights from Manchester Airport have been canceled

advertisement

The Met Office warns of heavy fog.

The warning is valid for the entire Sunday evening until the early hours of the morning.

advertisement

Six flights from Manchester Airport have already been canceled.

Heavy fog covered the region on Sunday morning and warned the police about potentially dangerous driving conditions.

The fog rose until early afternoon, but the new warning has now been issued.

And Met Office forecasters have warned that there is a risk of more flights being disrupted, which could result in delays in rail and bus travel through Greater Manchester.

“Clouds of fog can cause delays,” they said.

Manchester Airport said the flights had been canceled

(Image: Getty Images)

“What awaits you – slower travel times with delays in bus and train traffic possible.

“There is a possibility of flight delays or cancellations.”

The Met Office has also published advice on traveling in fog, warning: “Fog can drift quickly and is often spotty.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“Dense fog warnings are given when visibility is expected to drop below 200 meters.

“Serious transport disruptions occur when the visibility falls below 50 meters.”

The Met Office warning is marked “yellow”, which means that users should “know” the situation.

The warning applies to all parts of Greater Manchester and the north west including Liverpool.

Deansgate, Manchester, in the fog

(Image: MEN)

“Today’s nebulae will densify and expand rapidly this evening. Some of these spots will be dense up to 100 meters,” added the Met Office in its warning.

“The fog will slowly dissolve overnight.”

Manchester Airport confirmed that five Flybe flights and one Eurowings flight had already been canceled due to the fog on Sunday.

There have also been delays.

A spokesman said it was a move for individual airlines.

No weather warnings are in effect for Monday.

Transport for Greater Manchester has also sent a warning to travelers.

They said: “Thick fog affects many areas in the Greater Manchester area.

“Please take care of yourself and take more time for your trip.”

advertisement