Messi wants to give Setien the victory in the first match as Barcelona boss

advertisement

The 76th minute winner of Lionel Messi marked the first game of Barcelona coach Quique Setien with a 1-0 win over Granada to return to the top of LaLiga on goal difference.

The Spanish Super Cup semi-final defeat against Atletico Madrid 10 days ago led Barca to dismiss Ernesto Valverde and replace him with former Real Betis coach Setien.

And the 61-year-old kicked his rule in the Nou Camp with three points, his new side finally broke his opponents thanks to Messi’s 12th goal in as many matches against Granada.

advertisement

The visitors hit the post via Yan Brice, but were unable to secure their first point in this field, as they were unable to stay with 10 men after the German resignation 21 minutes after time.

HE DONE IT! @RiquiPuig starts the game with a bargain deep in the territory of Granada, and Leo #Messi ends up at the door! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P57EYcZmxl

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

Setien patrolled the sidelines while Barca, without injured striker Luis Suarez and suspended midfielder Frenkie De Jong, dominated from the start.

They almost went through in the sixth minute, but Rui Silva parried the low shot from Ansu Fati.

Fati, on the play, then pushed an attempt over the top after excellent play by Messi, who couldn’t keep a 25-meter curling free kick under the bar.

Arturo Vidal had saved a weak shot by Silva before Granada threatened for the first time just before half an hour when Carlos Fernandez devoted an attempt.

Aaaaand @QSetien is in the building! pic.twitter.com/fZH2e7iBax

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

Messi almost gave Barca the lead during the rest period and shot a Jordi Alba cut on the side net when he was well placed in the area.

Barcelona continued where they left off at the start of the second half without creating clear chances and struggled to break Granada’s stubborn defense while Messi and Ivan Rakitic shot wide.

After Alvaro Vadillo hopelessly passed a free kick, Granada Barca offered a warning sign in a rare attack after 65 minutes.

Brice defeated Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and saw his low cannon of 20 meters back from the inside of the pole. Lionel Messi controlled the game (Joan Monfort / AP)

Granada, however, was quickly on the back foot, because after Antoine Griezmann had saved a shot, they were reduced to 10 when German defender Messi stumbled and received a second yellow card.

And they paid the price with another 14 minutes after a great goal from Messi.

The playmaker started the move with a pass to Griezmann at the edge of the box and after the Frenchman found Vidal Vidal, Messi turned the midfielder’s rear wheel to roll the ball into the corner of the net.

Barca refused to settle for one goal, as Messi had parried a shot by Silva and Griezmann shot into the side net from a tight angle.

advertisement