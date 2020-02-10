<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=mesa-az%2Ctaxes%2Cenergy-mining-and-utilities%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cvoting%2Cproperty-taxes%2Cbills-and-payments%2Cpublic-health-and-safety%2Cenergy-and-power-industry%2Caccounting%2Camendments%2Cprospects-az%2Cbusinesses&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcommunities_mesa&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmesa&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Mesa city administrator says a citizens’ initiative to limit city spending on pension funds would affect public security. (Photo: Cheryl Evans / The Republic)

Mesa has operated its finances differently from most cities in the Phoenix region for the past 75 years. Residents do not pay primary property tax, but more than $ 100 million from their utilities support other urban businesses.

Goods that have nothing to do with utilities account for almost a third of the municipal utility’s income.

City Councilor Jeremy Whittaker is leading a citizens’ initiative to change this. He says residents’ electricity bills would go down if Mesa reduced the use of these funds in areas not related to utilities.

Even a credit rating agency has raised concerns and questioned the city’s credit rating because the city has long transferred pension funds without a formalized policy that would set limits.

Monica Michelizzi, deputy city attorney at Mesa until 2006, said she volunteered for the initiative for two reasons – to promote transparency in accounting and reduce utility costs.

“When you talk to the payers, they don’t know where the extra charges go,” she said. “They assume that everything they pay for is expensive. It’s not because utilities are expensive, it’s because the city pays for all of these other things. “

Mesa City Manager Chris Brady said the initiative “would be devastating” and “would wipe out an enormous amount of services,” including compromising public security.

Brady recently suggested that the City Council limit transfers to no more than 30% of the pension funds. The city council is likely to approve this as a regulation and may send it to voters in November to formalize it in the city’s charter.

If both efforts go forward, Mesa voters would have to choose between two competing utility utilities.

What would Whittaker’s initiative do?

Whittaker notes that for every $ 100 that Mesa spends on water, sewage, sewage, garbage, and electricity companies, $ 32 is redirected to city expenses that are unrelated to utilities.

His “Vote Yes on Affordable Utilities” initiative would change city rights to prevent Mesa from transferring more than 20% of the pension money to the general fund, which covers the non-utility operation.

Mesa City Councilor Jeremy Whittaker is pushing for an election initiative to limit the amount of energy that the city can spend on charitable projects and services. (Photo: Jeremy Whittaker)

The measure would require the city to set “just and reasonable” utility usage fees and prohibit utilities from generating revenue beyond what is reasonable and necessary for the business. Excess revenue that is not transferred or used for utility costs would be reimbursed to customers in the form of refunds or a price reduction at the end of the year.

Whittaker said the initiative would lower residents’ electricity bills and ensure that there was enough money to invest and repair the supply infrastructure.

He said there is no clarity or honesty in the current system that he pays with an additional tax without voting on it.

Whittaker disagrees with the city’s leaders, according to whom the initiative would affect public security spending.

“If you have all the excess money that you spend on things that are not necessary for the city, how can you say that a reduction in critical service spending or such a heavy burden on the budget will result in the city will fall apart? He asked, referring to city spending on areas like downtown Arizona State University’s new building and subsidies for sports facilities. “It’s just nonsense. There is room to cut spending in the city.”

Whittaker’s initiative should collect 7,991 voter signatures by April 21.

The city council said he wasn’t sure how many signatures volunteers had collected so far, but that more than 100 people were collecting signatures.

What the city is proposing

When Whittaker pushed ahead with its initiative, Mesa employees submitted a proposal to the city council on January 30 to formalize the long tradition of utility transfers for the first time and limit the amount to 30%.

The proposal could transfer up to 25% of utilities’ revenues to public security expenditures to the general fund. Another 5% could be transferred for general use.

The directive would formalize the city’s current practice of spending about 30% of the pension money on non-surgeries.

City officials say his plan would not change city spending; On the other hand, Whittaker’s would cut more than $ 50 million from its annual operating budget, the city said.

The city’s proposal would also create a utility program to help low-income seniors and those who have difficulty paying utility bills.

City council members, apart from Whittaker, appeared to support the ordinance. The council, at an upcoming meeting,is expected to vote on the regulation. It can then decide to refer it to the November ballot paper so that it becomes an amendment to the articles of association. Mayor John Giles and others have said they support this.

Whittaker said the city’s proposal would not cut utility costs due to the higher transfer cap.

He said a regulation “has no teeth” as it can be easily repealed by the Council vote. A statute amendment would go in the right direction, he said.

Mesa’s energy revenues cover annual net operating losses at the city’s two spring training stages and at the City Convention Center. (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Mesa’s unique system: “A different formula for how we pay for things”

(1945hobderStadtratdieGrundsteuervonMesaaufundbegannsichaufdieEinnahmenderVersorgungsunternehmenzustützenumdasBetriebshaushaltzuernähren

Mesa is the only city among the 50 largest in the nation without a primary property tax.

It is also one of the few cities that routinely use utility revenue – mostly money that residents and businesses pay for water or wastewater use – to cover non-utility operating costs such as public security and parks.

City officials defend the practice of the transferMoney from his pension accounts, which are part of the so-called corporate fund that Mesa has operated for decades. They say it’s like the city offers public security and other services without a primary property tax.

“This is a frugal organization,” said Giles at a recent meeting. “We just have a different formula for how we pay for things.”

The local council annually checks the supply prices and the amount of the pension benefit that is transferred to the general company fund. The transfer amount is traditional increased annually due to inflation.

The city has transferred $ 108.4 million in the past fiscal year and $ 110.6 million this fiscal year, according to the city’s records. This is almost a third of total energy supply sales, which are estimated to be approximately $ 376 million this fiscal year.

In addition, the pension benefit subsidizes the net losses of other projects included in the corporate fund. The city budget shows that utilities generate more than 98% of the corporate fund’s revenue. Other corporate fund projects – including the convention center and two spring training stages – are losing money.

The Chicago Cubs and Oakland A facilities operate more than $ 2 million a year in loss, although they provide the city with indirect sales and hotel income. The utility companies’ revenues cover these operating deficits.

Pension rating agency raises red flag

Standard & Poor’s, a bond rating agency, has raised concerns about the transferssince 2013.

“We see a future risk as there are no formalized restrictions on how much can be transferred, and we believe that the large transfers could put pressure on the availability of funds for investment in pension capital,” said the S & P from last year.

The 2019 report notes that transfers are “at the discretion of the city council,” which puts the city at risk of transferring funds from utility companies without having to reinvest a billion US dollars in utility projects in the coming years.

In 2013, the S&P report found that large general cash transfers and payments for a new spring fund of pension funds would reduce debt repayments and increase pension fees in most years.

As a result of this practice, S & P lowered Mesa’s rating from AA- / stable to AA- / negative in 2015. The rating returned to stable in 2016, but according to S&P, it was not expected to increase further due to “ongoing and increasing transfers to the general fund”.

Mayor John Giles says that City Council proposal Jeremy Whittaker would force the city to fire police and firefighters. (Photo: Thomas Hawthorne / The Republic)

Do the transfers lead to higher utility prices?

Giles has long defended the city’s unique practice.

He fought critics in 2014. “Those who come in and say, ‘Wait a minute. Look there. You fund creatively by drawing money from your power supply accounts and corporate funds to meet general obligations.’ Well, that’s how we do it here, and it didn’t happen behind closed doors, “he said at the time.

More recently, Giles has rejected “the constant suspicion that the city of Mesa increases utility costs when we need more money to pay for special projects or the like,”

“It is not true and it was never true,” he told the Arizona Republic.

He said the city’s proposed regulation is a good way to clarify this.

Whittaker argues that transferring money from power supply accounts increases residents’ power supply costs and siphons money for necessary power supply improvements.

Mesa residents on average pay more for water and solid waste than residents of other cities in the Phoenix region, according to the Mesa budget office.

Mesa homeowner cost comparison chart showing Mesa as the second most expensive city in the valley for utilities and taxes. (Photo: City of Mesa)

Mesa was the fourth largest unaffordable city in the valley in 2016 in terms of utilities and taxes. then it went to third place; According to city data, it is now the second. Although Mesa residents pay less tax, on average, they pay more for utilities than any other Valley resident.

Here are the average combined annual water, waste, and sewage fees for the towns in the valley this year:

Mesa: $ 1,093.

Glendale: $ 961.

Tempe: $ 874.

Scottsdale: $ 800.

Chandler: $ 782.

Phoenix: $ 778.

Gilbert: $ 757.

Would it only lead to higher taxes elsewhere?

A city presentation in May explored severalOptions when Whittaker’s initiative is approved: find a new source of tax or finance, or cut jobs, new projects and services.

Mesa Mayor John Giles (Photo: Michael Schennum / The Republic)

“Really the only thing it does is reduce urban services,” said Giles of the initiative. “Contrary to his description, there is nothing that reduces supply costs.”

Giles believes the idea of ​​leftover retirement benefit is “a very unlikely scenario” and the initiative’s proposal to lower or reimburse the rates is a “false promise”. Utilities revenue would be spent on necessary infrastructure, pension payments, and other needs before being reimbursed to customers, he said.

Brady and Giles said that since public security spending is such a large part of the city budget, public security would inevitably be affected by a cap on money transfers from utilities.

“If 60-70% of our total city budget goes to public security, you can close libraries and parks and cut out a lot of services, but after all, you’ll end up firing police and firefighters.” Said Giles. “There are a lot of things that need to be cut.”

City councilor David Luna said the passage of the initiative would likely force the city to ask voters about a property tax or a food tax, which he believes city officials don’t want.

But Whittaker argues that Mesa doesn’t need the extra money. “I think it’s more of a spending issue than a budget issue,” he said.

If both proposals for the November election are correct, voters will choose between the two competing measures: the 30% cap for the city and the 20% cap for Whittaker’s utility transfer.

Do you have a story about Mesa or Gilbert? Reach the reporter at [email protected] or at 602-444-4282. Follow her on Twitter @alisteinbach.

