Opinion: User transfers are a bad idea. But they exist because voters were never willing to levy a property tax to pay for city services. Will that change now?

In December 2005, residents filled the chambers of the Mesa City Council as the City Council considered a lot of taxes for voters. (Photo: Republic of Arizona)

This is not the first time that Mesa has questioned the use of energy revenue to pay for things that have nothing to do with utilities.

Residents went through this debate for several years, starting in 2004 when Mesa bumped into a wall.

The city had long lived on sales tax and utility companies’ revenues. But the wheels started to loosen as new shops appeared in Chandler and Gilbert and fewer people drove to Mesa to buy things.

Without a property tax to cover recurring costs or to repay growing debt, Mesa suffered a number of budget deficits while the rest of its neighbors were booming.

It cut maintenance of the parks, postponed the construction of new fire stations, increased fees, and increasingly relied on utility companies to make ends meet. By 2005, the city had raised water, sewage, and gas prices eight times in 10 years.

Mesa had to endure tight budgets for years

People on both sides of the revenue debate were fed up with the direction of the city. Critics said Mesa had a spending and not a revenue problem, while others argued that a quality city needed more than the police, fire department, and garbage service.

The city council tried to remedy the situation by promising to limit transfers from its pension fund and asking residents to approve new taxes, with varying results.

Voters agreed to an increase in sales tax in 2006, but declined a property tax that would finance recurring expenses such as salaries in a controversial election this year with a margin of 60 to 40 percent.

The city has no property tax yet.

Voters later approved a secondary property tax that handles capital projects such as parks and fire stations to repay a bond in 2008. But not before the city went through painful budget cuts for several years, which increased response times for public security and reduced the library and recreation programs.

Admittedly, these lengthy budget challenges have spawned a number of innovative ideas, including the transition vehicles that the fire department used for non-emergency medical calls. This program eventually grew to include nurses who could write prescriptions and redirect an immense number of calls from already overcrowded emergency rooms.

If there is no energy revenue, what then? A tax?

Mesa’s budget outlook has improved since the Great Recession. It has built fire stations, opened parks and expanded other urban facilities.

But Mesa continues to balance his finances on a shaky chair. Even though there is now a secondary property tax that can be used to repay capital improvements, there is no primary property tax to cover ongoing costs.

This leaves only the additional costs and sales tax. However, the collection of sales taxes can vary widely with the economy and is already restricted by a voter initiative that prohibits the taxation of food. Not to mention that Mesa’s sales tax rate is already higher than that of most of its neighbors.

So, yes, I agree: it is neither transparent nor responsible to use pension funds for things that have nothing to do with utilities. But are the residents finally ready to raise a property tax to exempt the city from these funds?

If not, and a planned initiative prohibits the mesa from using its pension fund for other city expenses, the urban budget stool is largely offset on a single, volatile branch called sales tax.

That said, things are going to collapse hard if the economy tanks. And in contrast to 2006, the chances of a recovery are far less.

Reach Allhands at [email protected] On Twitter: @joannaallhands.

