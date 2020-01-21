Merry Christmas Clemson: dreams come true

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-25 09: 00: 21.0

Dreams can come true.

The Christmas holidays are about memories as well as the present. The sight of a Christmas tree full of gifts awakens the rush of pleasant thoughts from bygone days for many people, and I am no exception. However, many of my Christmas memories relate to the time I spent with the Tigers in a far away location looking for another title.

It is never a bad thing.

I grew up in a mostly non-athletic family. My mother didn’t like sports, my father just loved boxing, my eldest brother was a Rhodes scholar who studied in Oxford, and the older brother who was closest to me was more concerned with motors than anything with ball or had to do puck.

I was born a little different than these guys. My maternal grandfather was a great athlete and was the manager for many of the Mill League baseball teams in the hinterland. I never met him – he died 21 years before I was born – but I’ve heard all the stories about his swimming and diving and his love of baseball and soccer. As my mother said, he was the one who always had the bag with the gloves, rackets and balls, and I am sure he would like to know that I have spent a good part of my life balling around the country play. It’s in my genes.

I was the family’s baby – my sister was almost 14 years older than me – and when she married I was only five or six years old. She married a man who was the greatest sports fan you have ever seen, and it wasn’t long before I told everyone that he was not my brother-in-law but simply my brother.

He bought me my first jersey. This triggered a Christmas chain in which he delivered everything I wanted from a sporting point of view. When we were living in Missouri, he bought me a St. Louis Cardinals jacket and hat (football). They were living in Dallas at the time and he was supplying me with things from Dallas Cowboys and equipment from Texas Rangers and I had posters from everyone from Ed “Too Tall” Jones to Roger Staubach to Tony Dorsett to Randy White. My father started to understand my love of sport and on Halloween night 1977 he asked me if I wanted to drive the 100 km to St. Louis to see the Cardinals and Giants on Monday Night Football.

It was a no-brainer – I saw the Cardinals win 28-0 behind Jim Hart and Terry Metcalfe. (I still remember that coaches Don Coryell and John McVay and the Giants QB were Joe Pisarcik. Larry Csonka played on this team. And the Cardinals received a touchdown from OL Conrad Dobler who had fixed a mistake in the end zone. )

My brother-in-law allowed me to spend part of my summer with them and he took me to the Rangers and Yankees (I still have a Beat the Yankees Hankee that they released that night) and I was thrilled to be Reggie Jackson would have a conversation with us between innings.

When my parents returned to South Carolina, I didn’t know much about Clemson. The kids at my new school were wearing Clemson shirts, but I didn’t know what they meant. And then one Saturday I drove around with my father and we turned the radio and I heard the golden tones of the legendary Jim Phillips station. I was hooked. He was involved in my fall Saturday afternoon as well as cartoons for children in the morning. I sat there during the Fifth Quarter Show, listening to reports that sounded like the magical places of Penn State, Notre Dame, Southern California, Nebraska, Texas, and Alabama.

I’ve never been to a Clemson game, let alone places like Notre Dame. For a child who was just a teenager, these were places I could only dream of visiting. I had a Sunday tradition during the football season – I got a blanket and lay on the floor in front of the TV and watched as much NFL football as possible. There were a few Saturday afternoons I watched college football, but I wasn’t as excited about college game as I was about pro game.

Then came the 1981 holiday season and all you could talk about were Clemson and Nebraska in the National Championship. That New Year’s Eve, I put my blanket and pillow together and saw for the first time in my life how the tigers played on TV. I was immediately impressed and I lived and died with every loss and score.

I didn’t sleep that night. Names like Perry Tuttle and Homer Jordan resonated with me. Heck, I went to Clemson’s bowl training the other day and the first person I saw was Homer Jordan and for a few seconds I was a kid clinging to a pillow when the ball touched Tuttles for the touchdown put.

Since then, I’ve been playing big bowl games and college football playoffs, and have been amazed to see confetti falling to Renfrow a few minutes after Watson. There were large and small stadiums as well as players and coaches, each of which left an indelible sporty footprint in my head.

But at this time of year it is something special. Nikki and I spent Christmas 2014 alone in the Russell Athletic Bowl. We were away from friends and families, but we didn’t care. We did something we loved and we had each other and that was enough. The gift we received was to watch two young offensive coordinators apply the brakes off Oklahoma.

Every Christmas I get asked what I want for Christmas and it’s hard to answer. I have a front row seat for this incredible trip Clemson has been on. There are times when I wish I could go back and let the little kid in Missouri know that Christmas dreams can come true.

Merry Christmas Clemson Nation. Thank you for reading this and thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us. May all your dreams and desires come true.

