advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

Residents of Meridiana enjoy various family parks and communal facilities. Residents of Meridiana enjoy various family parks and communal facilities.

Residents of Meridiana enjoy various family parks and communal facilities.

advertisement

Residents of Meridiana enjoy various family parks and communal facilities.

Meridiana completes record selling year for new properties

Sales of new homes in Meridiana, the community of new homes south of Pearland, went up to 70% in 2019 because buyers opted for well-designed neighborhoods and presented model homes in record numbers.

The Texas 288 community registered 267 new home sales in 2019, an increase largely attributable to new parks and community amenities, the line-up of quality builders and new neighborhoods.

Last year, the Drees Custom Homes community added several new models and a new, gated section of 50-foot home sites of 150 feet.

Meridiana opened its park on Adventure Lake for fishing with catch and release, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. It also added the 5-hectare Explorer park and expanded the trail system.

This year, Meridiana welcomes new luxury townhouses through Lennar and new sections with 45 80-foot home sites with new homes of the low $ 200,000s. Five new models from Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Perry Homes and Plantation Homes will also be opened.

Construction is underway at Meridiana’s new Alvin ISD high school, scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. A new high school, currently under construction, is also planned to open alongside the community in the fall of 2022. The GHBA community of the year 2017-2018 presents new homes priced from the low $ 200,000s to the $ 600,000s , including those who are ready for immediate relocation.

Residents have unlimited access to Meridiana on Lake Oasis Village, a resort-like setting with the all-new Cafe Sol, family pool and cabanas, lap pool, splash pad, fitness center, fishing pier and outdoor playground, shaded seating areas and lush central lawn.

For directions and more information, visit MeridianaTexas.com or call 281-915-5515.

advertisement