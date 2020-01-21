Mercy Mounthawk wins electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national champion

advertisement

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 81 St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland 64

Mercy Mounthawk was crowned 19 ‘A’ All-Ireland Schools Cup champions in the National Basketball Arena this afternoon for winning 81-64 in an electric all-Kerry final against St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland.

Daire Kennelly of Mercy Mounthawk catches a rebound for St Patrick’s Padraig Fleming in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. Photograph by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

A huge first quarter of the Tralee school was ultimately what assured them the victory, as they surpassed St Patrick’s 25-10 at that time to open a pillow that would remain intact for the rest of the game.

Despite an excellent 45 minutes after St Patrick’s, the damage was done and Mounthawk was crowned champion with a margin of 17 points.

Steven Bowler brought down an MVP-performance for the Tralee-side, with a 24-point game, but there were Mounthawk leaders, with Daire Kennelly who dominated the boards, Tim Pullman Daamen who brought down some important scores, and James Fernane also forward.

Mounthawk took an early lead and opened a 9-0 lead for half the quarter, with Pullman Daamen and Leery Odiahi in the lead.

A big push from St Patrick’s halfway through the point, Gary O’Sullivan hit a three-handed opening, while free throws from Jack Tobin and Donal Geaney followed. Tobin was present to get some important defensive stops at the other end, and they quickly paid dividends when he beat a big three.

When the district ended, however, it was Mounthawk in charge, with back-to-back three-pointers from Zigi Kalekta and Pullman Daamen to lead them 25-10 at the end of the period.

Mounthawk claimed their dominance in the opening phase of the second quarter and drove a 34-12 lead with three minutes passed, behind a great score by Pullman Daamen, Bowler and Fernane. However, it was Kennelly on the shelf who caused enormous problems for St Patrick’s and his dominance there helped to keep Mounthawk’s big lead intact.

A series of Bowler’s scores saw him finish the quarter with 10 points, while on the other hand it was Aaron Fleming, Geaney and Gearóid Coffey who kept ticking the score. Despite a strong end to the quarter, Mounthawk was still in control of the break, ahead of 46-29.

A similarly fiercely fought third quarter followed when the parties almost scored for each other. Kennelly was once again in the foreground for Mounthawk, causing damage under the boards, while the keen shooting of Kalekta, Pullman Daamen and Bowler saw that Mounthawk had the answer every time, while Fleming on the other side headed for St Patrick’s nets back to back three while the quarter ticked.

Pullman Daamen responded in kind on the other hand to see Mounthawk win the 22-19 quarter to take a 68-48 point lead in the final quarter.

A huge fourth quarter of St. Patrick’s followed and with Fleming, Gary O’Sullivan and Padraig Fleming at the head of the attack, they were back to 13 points with just three minutes to play.

With momentum firmly in the hands of the Castleisland school, it was Bowler who stepped to Mounthawk and tapped a dagger three to kill the spark, and despite some great work by Coffey and Aaron Fleming while the clock was ticking, it was Mounthawk’s day.

MERCY MOUNTHAWK, TRALEE (KERRY): Tim Pullman Daamen, Sean Pullman Daamen, David Burke, Daniel Bowler, Zigi Kalekta, Cian Devine, Oliver Harte, David Goranski, Steven Bowler, James Fernane, Daire Kennelly, Leeroy Odiahi, Sean Collins

ST PATRICK’S SECONDARY SCHOOL, CASTLEISLAND (KERRY): Darragh Kelly, Cathal Culloty, Aaron Fleming, Padraig Fleming, Shane Óg McGaley, Gary O’Sullivan, John Curtin, Gearóid Coffey, Adam Kelly, Donal Geaney, Jack Tobin, Darren O’Donovan , Darragh Culhane, Padraig Hilliard, Nathan O’Callaghan, Keith Daniel, Cian Ring.

MVP: Steven Bowler (Mercy Mounthawk)

