Mercy Johnson OkojieProduction debut “The legend of InikpiRecently set a new record as Nollywood’s largest epic film in theaters. In the second week, the film has almost reached the 20 million Naira mark and will hit the “Nollywood Epic” gusset in Nigerian cinemas.

Nollywood Epic films perform poorly compared to all other films in Nigerian cinemas. The record for the highest winning Nollywood epic was previously held by Emem Isongs Movie 2016, “Ayamma“ which after a few weeks brought in a total of around 16 million naira at the box office. Interestingly, “The Legend of Inikpi” also hosts the largest Nollywood opening weekend of 2020 with 7.4 million naira and runs in only 44 cinemas.

The producer, who claims that it is her job to tell Nigerian stories, was thrilled to post the news on Instagram.

“The first reaction to my film was a rude awakening. “Epic films don’t sell in Nigerian cinemas” Frankly, I was scared when I saw statistics on statistics. I am humble to see the love #TheLegendofInikpi experienced in his first week. Of course, it’s not the regular box office hits, above all it’s a strong confirmation that we should tell our stories and people will come and see them. ”

The legend of Inikpi tells the true story of an Igala princess (Inikpi) who gives her life for the freedom of her people. It shows an outstanding cast of Nollywood’s best, including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun and newbie, Nancy Ameh,

The Legend of Inikpi is currently shown in cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana.

