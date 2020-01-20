advertisement

Mercy Aigbe takes a walk through the memory as she remembers the domestic violence she had in her marriage to a politician, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy went to her Instagram page to talk about her abuse and to advise other people suffering the same to say something. She wrote:

Came on this pix in my photo gallery and it brought back memories ………….

I want to reach someone! You think your life has been decimated by scars. You find it hard to forgive yourself and others who are part of the mess in your life! I have good news for you! Your messages will be a message soon! Your mistakes gradually make you a hero! Your trials will soon be triumphant! Your adversity focuses on your progress! Your frustration will quickly become your fuel and your scars will one day turn you into a star … at some point in our lives we experience trials, trials, we are broken (which is inevitable) … but whether we become stronger becoming is not inevitable, it is OUR CHOICE … … .. Never be ashamed of your scars, it simply means that you were stronger than what you tried to hurt “… afterwards”

Three years ago, Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry made headlines after news and photos of her domestic violence were made public, which led to the arrest of Lanre Gentry.

