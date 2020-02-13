Mercedes Powidzki

Mercedes Powidzki was with her Redeemer last Monday, February 10, 2020. Mercedes was born in New York City and moved to Philadelphia in junior high school, where she met her future husband Karl. Mercedes was particularly known for her love for her Lord and Redeemer Jesus Christ, her beautiful smile and her open-minded personality. Mercedes loved to travel and went on over 20 cruises around the world. Her favorite hobbies included bridge, shuffleboard and volunteering in her church.

Her mother Olga, her grandmother Helen, her mother and her daughter-in-law Kelly had preceded death.

Mercedes leaves behind her four esteemed boys and her spouses Karl (Susan), Robert (Dawn), Tom (Sharon) and Edward. She had 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Mercedes was a mother who stayed at home for over 15 years and then worked professionally at Holy Redeemer Hospital and then for an orthopedic surgeon as his main secretary.

She will be missed by everyone she knew, especially her 64-year-old husband and high school sweetheart Karl C.

A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the First Baptist at the Villages.