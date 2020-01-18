Men's UVA basketball breaks 3-game losing streak, beating Georgia Tech 63-58

advertisement

ATLANTA (VirginiaSports.com) – Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff each scored 17 points to lead Virginia to a 63-58 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Huff had a career-high 17 points, 7-for-10 from the field, with eight rebounds and a career-high six blocks. Diakite had 17 points with six rebounds and Braxton Key added 10 points with six rebounds.

UVA shot 47 percent, while Georgia Tech shot 50 percent off the field before the game. The yellow jackets had the advantage of rebounds (31-30). Both teams finished with 32 points. Jose Alvarado had 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Huff hit a layup to start the game. UVA then took an 8-5 lead on 15:23. The teams changed the lead before Virginia took a 29-21 lead with 3:39 to go in the first. The Cavaliers took a 33-25 lead in half.

Huff made a dunk to start in the second half, while UVA went on a 10-4 run to lead 43-29 with 14:47 to play. Georgia Tech closed the gap with a 17-5 run to make it 48-46. Snuff hit a three to stop the yellow coats. The teams continued to trade baskets while UVA held on to the win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

NEXT ONE

Virginia hosts NC State on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.

