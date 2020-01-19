Mendy insists that Manchester City continues to fight on all fronts

advertisement

Benjamin Mendy maintains that Manchester City is not nearly finished, despite accepting the Premier League title.

The champions have been unable to match the excellent consistency of their past two title-winning seasons this season and have left more points at home at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

For the second consecutive year, Palace turned out to be a thorn in the eye of City when they caught a 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium thanks to a last-minute Fernandinho-own goal. (Martin Rickett / PA)

Pep Bossiola last month accepted that his party could no longer catch the runaway leaders Liverpool, but there are three other trophies to play for, including the Champions League.

Left back Mendy said: “When you start the competition, you try to win, do your best and you have to tell the truth, that Liverpool has done very, very well and is a good, strong team – everyone can see that.

“We are handling it well. If another team is doing well, you cannot be angry or angry. This is the truth, nobody can complain. So in our dressing room we try to focus on ourselves.

“All people say that Man City is ready. They can say whatever they want – we’ll just keep focusing, playing our football, winning the games, fighting until the competition ends.

“We have seen that other teams that won the title did not reach the Champions League the following season – they were in the Europa League.

“We won our first title and then won it again, and now we are second or third. We don’t have the answer to what happened, but every player tries to give everything for the team.

City dominated against Palace, but was again exposed at the back as Cenk Tosun, who made his first start since moving from Everton on loan, led the visitors ahead.

City seemed to have turned it around when Sergio Aguero struck twice in the last eight minutes to give them the lead – and thus reached his club record after 250 – but Wilfried Zaha forced Fernandinho’s own goal.

Mendy said: “I thought we would win the game, and the players were ready to fight until the end of the game to keep the score.

“But in football anything can happen if you lose focus for a second. Now we are sad. ”Cenk Tosun, on loan from Everton, impressed by Palace (Martin Rickett / PA)

Palace created few opportunities, but they could harass City and for Tosun it was an impressive full debut.

The Turkish striker almost caught Ederson out of his goal shortly after opening the score and later forced a good save from the Brazilian.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: “Cenk Tosun was someone we scouted two years ago. At the time, Everton bought it, but when we had the chance to borrow it for this period, our sports director Dougie Freedman was very curious about this opportunity.

“I was really happy with what I saw of him. It was a great debut and I hope that in the last 15 games of the season he will produce many more such performances to keep us where we are currently sitting at the table. “

