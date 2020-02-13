The Mendocino County Supervisory Board unanimously decided last week to officially support the adoption of Measure C in the Mendocino County vote on March 3.

Measure C is one of nine measures in March. The Mendocino Coast Health Care District is asking voters for approval to sign a lease for its hospital, clinic, and related services in the coastal hospital with Stone Point Health, a California nonprofit that is part of the Adventist Health System / West is. The Mendocino Coast Health Care District would remain the owner and collect Adventist lease payments. The move would likely also ensure the financial stability of the Mendocino Coast District Hospital as it has questions about its economic future.

The Mendocino Coast Health Care District requires a majority of voters to approve Measure C and apply for a 30-year fair-value lease. Mendocino County’s voters approved a package tax for the Mendocino Coast Health Care District in 2018 to generate revenue, but the Health Care District still has a deficit. A summary of Measure C states that relocating the facilities to Adventist Health would continue the emergency services, inpatient acute hospitals and outpatient services for people on the coast of Mendocino who would otherwise have to spend hours on hospital services without facilities on the coast.

Regulators Dan Gjerde and Ted Williams were the sponsors of the resolution, which approved measure C. They said the Mendocino Coast Health Care District board of directors asked regulators to submit a letter of support for Measure C. Gjerde said his report found that the Mendocino Coast District Hospital would be nearing completion if there was no lease with Adventist Health or any other sponsor. Adventist Health plans to integrate the coastal hospital into its other hospitals in Mendocino County.

Williams said it was the smoothest transition for Mendocino Coast District Hospital and the people on the coast to let Adventist Health take over with the approval of both sides.

“This is the fate of rural hospitals, and if we do nothing, this hospital will eventually be shut down, either through bankruptcy or otherwise, as an independent hospital,” said Williams.