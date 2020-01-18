Mendocino Grain Project finds new owner - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

In a warehouse north of Ukiah, two farmers experimented Thursday with a 100-year-old device.

“We are trying to separate millet seeds from mustard seeds,” said Doug Mosel, founder of the Mendocino Grain Project, as thousands of seeds rolled through the curves of a double spiral separator and caused a noise that Mosel said reminded him of a “giant rain stick.”

“The grain comes down and is spread, but the cool part is that it flies around these spirals, and things that are round (like the mustard seeds) will spin faster and fly off the edges of these internal spirals,” said Rachel Britten, who will work closely with Mosel in the coming growing season as she prepares to take over the grain project.

“I am enthusiastic, but also terrified,” Britten admitted that she decided to keep the project alive after 76-year-old Mosel retired completely. “But I just turned 33 a few days ago, so this is a good birthday present – a new life mission.

“And what we’re doing here, thinking creatively about helping a farmer who approached Doug about separating his grains, is another reason why I was attracted to this project,” said Britten, who admitted that she could not take over as Mosel had not agreed to let her out, although a season of planting, harvesting and processing.

Because Britten has a lot of experience with agriculture and describes herself as an enthusiastic ‘bottom nerd’, she does not have the wealth of knowledge and experience that Mosel has, especially when it comes to the equipment needed to grow and process grain.

“Sitting on my uncle’s lap as he rode the combine did not teach me how to steer it,” said Britten, who described only some of her childhood memories in Iowa. “But it has taught me that I love agriculture.”

As a native Nebraskan, Mosel also grew up in a Midwestern farming community, and this shared history has contributed to forming an easy report with the British.

“Did I tell you that my farmer bumper sticker is a joke?” Mosel asks. “It might be one you haven’t heard of yet.”

“One I haven’t heard yet, Doug?! We still have a whole year to go! “Britten says with her easy smile.

“She has the passion and ideas”

After studying agricultural sciences at Evergreen State College in Washington State, Britons worked on farms near Port Townsend before coming to Mendocino County to work with the local garden pioneer John Jeavons.

Jeavons emphasizes the vitality of the soil and maximizing the life-sustaining potential of your garden. For example, if you grow food to sustain life, a row of grain provides much more calories than a row of lettuce. Britons also said that grains do not strip the soil every season with nutrients such as vegetables that crave nitrogen.

“A rye plant, with its extensive root system, captures carbon and nitrogen and keeps it in the soil, plus all those roots add organic material,” said Britten, who not only wants to continue to grow the grains Mosel is already doing, but suggested to add legumes as yet another source of protein and calories.

But before she can help ensure the food safety of her community, Britons must guarantee the future of the grain project. And although she still has a lot to learn about the use of a combine harvester, Mosel said he is encouraged by the dedication and ideas of Britons.

For example, she suggested connecting the grain-processing machines to the project’s warehouse so that they “communicate with each other and can complete many processes without such intense human involvement,” Britten said. serving more farmers.

“I hope this encourages more people to grow grains because a major obstacle is unable to invest in all the equipment needed to clean and process the grain,” she said, adding that another reason was why she wanted to take over the grain project. is because of all the relationships that Mosel has cultivated with local farmers, bakers and other food producers, not only in Mendocino County, but in the provinces of Humboldt, Lake, Marin and Sonoma. “Doug did a great job of informing people about the importance of local grain production.”

As to how others can help her support her efforts to take over the Grain project, Britten said she was “still looking for investors” and that people could contact her at 707-841-1256 .

