Every year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toy Program helps millions of children in our large nation who are less fortunate. Over the past few years, over 1,600 unhappy children in the Mendocino district have been supported by dedicated volunteers with new, unwrapped toys. The Marine Corps Reserve Toddler Toy Program completed its 72nd national campaign on December 25. Unfortunately, the person who acted as a volunteer campaign coordinator will not return to coordinate a campaign in 2020. There will be no toddler campaign toys in Mendocino County this coming Christmas unless we get your support.

Over the next few months, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will accept applications as a volunteer campaign coordinator. If you would like to join our team of dedicated and passionate volunteers who are proud to support families in local communities across America during the 2020 Christmas season, fill out an application at https://www.toysfortots.org/coordinators-corner / application from -start.aspx.

As many of you know, the Marine Corps has deep roots in California. Camp Pendleton, Twentynine Palms, Miramar and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego are all in your great state. Without your help, underprivileged families in Mendocino County will not be supported by the Marine Corps Reserve Program for Toddlers toys next Christmas.

In over 800 communities in our country, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands, millions of children with less luck will experience the joy of Christmas by giving them a new toy and receive a message of hope during the Christmas season. The thousands of Marines and volunteers who support these campaigns will continue our mission to support our country’s greatest resource, its children.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization founded on behalf of the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Reserve Program for Toddlers’ Toys was launched in Los Angeles in 1947. Since its first national campaign in 1948, more than 566 million toys have been distributed to 258 million children.