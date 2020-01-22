advertisement

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to collaborate with the Sonoma County Energy and Sustainability Division on the feasibility of various renewable energy projects in the buildings of Mendocino County.

The Energy and Sustainability division of Sonoma County is part of the General Services division of Sonoma County. It plans and evaluates energy management programs for Sonoma County. The energy projects of the province of Mendocino were likely to provide several province buildings with new energy and sustainability services, including better control systems and improved technologies for heating, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC).

The county began its first feasibility study and audit with Aircon Energy or Sacramento for the first time in February 2019 to look at collaborating with the company on sustainable energy projects. Mendocino County had worked with Aircon Energy in the past, also in 2002, when the Supervisory Board approved an agreement with Aircon for work on adapting energy services at the Public Health Facility on Dora Street.

Aircon Energy specializes in turnkey energy and sustainability project identification. However, the regulators voted Tuesday to stop Aircon Energy from working on their audit of potential Mendocino County energy projects to save Aircon Energy time and resources, as there was no guarantee that the county would work with the company on the projects. The board also asked Aircon Energy to provide its Sonoma County Energy and Sustainability Division with its current assessments of energy sustainability of buildings in Mendocino County to help the county gather more information.

Supervisor Dan Gjerde and supervisor John McCowen advised the district to work with the Sonoma County Energy and Sustainability Division on the feasibility of Mendocino County energy projects based on their previous work and reputation in Sonoma County. The costs for completing the energy sustainability projects are currently unknown, and the county is likely to receive a financial payback during the life of the energy equipment and the project.

“I want to know that if we invest a significant amount of money in supposed energy efficiency projects, there is a payback time for the province – that we actually save both energy and financial savings during the lifetime of the project,” McCowen said.

