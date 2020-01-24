advertisement

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to have the district attorney look at a regulation amendment that would increase the penalty for leaving a vehicle for a crime. The country code is paragraph 15.28.010.

Supervisor Ted Williams sponsored the amendment and said he supports the possible change because too many unwanted vehicles are dumped without permission and left on public priority shoulders and private property. The county is then responsible for cleaning up and towing the vehicle and costs the county time and money that it could spend elsewhere.

The provincial ordinance currently regards the crime only as a violation, and the office of the district attorney of Mendocino cannot now prosecute because it is not a crime. Williams said the abandoned cars often have broken parts and windows and often contain trash that law enforcement officials and provincial government officials have to deal with.

“From time to time unwanted vehicles are abandoned, and when I say abandoned, they are not left alone where they are, they are taken away to say Highway 253 and pushed into the bushes, pushed over the dyke, just thrown away,” Williams said “These cleanups use public dollars, often these are general funds, and I think we have tolerated a culture that if you don’t want a car and can’t afford to dump it, it’s acceptable to drive it away and push it into the forest. “

Williams said that property owners have left cars dumped on their property and are being told not to remove or destroy the car, which poses a danger to them on their property. The maximum penalty for a proposed change to a crime would be six months in prison and a fine of $ 1,000. The board supported the move and unanimously agreed to let the district advisor look at changes.

Supervisor John Haschak said he supports the change after hearing the problems throughout the province and examples of people leaving cars behind and setting them on fire. He also suggested looking at education awareness and offering programs where people can leave their vehicles for free or at an affordable price.

