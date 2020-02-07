Mendocino County released its traffic study on the feasibility of Orchard Avenue for the Ukiah area earlier this week, which looked at various ways to improve traffic throughout the Ukiah Valley area.

The feasibility study looked at a northern extension of Orchard Avenue, County Road 147, in the Ukiah region, and included recommendations and feasibility options for an alternative north-south route through the Greater Ukiah Valley region, which includes bicycle and pedestrian facilities as integral features of the road infrastructure.

The county said it had concerns about Ukiah and US 101 congestion on North State Street, which interferes with response times and traffic throughout the day. As the Mendocino district grows, congestion in the region is likely to worsen, making alternative routes necessary. Due to vehicle height restrictions in the United States 101, there are only limited designated truck routes in the Ukiah Valley Area, which further increases congestion.

The project would likely be in phases, with the first phase of the project beginning on Bush Street and running parallel to US 101 until crossing US 101, while the extension north of 101 runs parallel to the railroad tracks until it goes to the North State Street in Orr leads to Springs Road. Phases 2 through 4 would extend Orchard Avenue north to Lake Mendocino Drive and build as the area evolved. However, it would likely take years for the county to start building alternative routes.

The county said the proposed Orchard Avenue Extension goes through an industrial area and agricultural land. The county would have to have rights of way from several owners to be able to build.

The project is currently in the planning process and would still have to go through significant financing, preliminary design, environmental, planning and construction steps. According to the report, the total cost for phase 1 of the project is approximately $ 44,500,000. The total cost of capital is $ 61,211,000 and the total support cost is $ 30,606,000 with a total project cost of $ 91,900,000. The total escalated cost for 2050 would be around $ 147 million. The county has not determined how the project will be funded, although not all of the funds come from the public. The county said the project would most likely be funded through a combination of public and private funds.

The feasibility study to expand Orchard Avenue was funded by a regulatory approval of $ 170,500 from the Caltrans grant for sustainable community transportation planning (CBTP). GHD Inc. of Santa Rosa carried out a traffic analysis and carried out the study.

The county has held public meetings on the proposed extension for the past two years. The last meeting will take place on November 13, 2019. The full Orchard_Report can be found here or online on the Mendocino County Supervisors Agenda website.