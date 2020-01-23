advertisement

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on Tuesday about the growing threat to cyber security in Mendocino County and what the county can do to protect itself against cyber attacks in the future. The county has added better cyber security to its IT master plan initiatives as something that it wants to improve in the long term.

According to the presentation of Mendocino County personnel, the threat level and the number of cyber security incidents increased dramatically in 2019 and cyber attacks will continue in the future around the world and Mendocino County.

The heightened threat means that spending on threat prevention will increase and the county must add more cyber security tools. The use of portable and mobile devices has raised the threat level and the province is now spending around $ 1,178 on cyber security per person. Many cyber security attacks come via e-mail attachments or simulations from a higher official, which means that an employee opens attachments.

The province said that on average 10,000 to 30,000 emails per day are blocked for spam or other malicious intentions and that 50-plus viruses and malicious files are blocked and quarantined on average per day. The province needs security awareness training for the employees of the province, including simulation training for cyber security incidents to measure the effectiveness of training and extensive use of artificial intelligence with better self-learning systems to prevent new threats and cyber attacks. The office of the Sheriff of Mendocino County said that cyber security attack is a growing crime that it is working to stop.

Other plans include increasing cyber layers of protection, up-to-date tools and better employee awareness to ensure that the county is prepared for threats. Employees of County Information Technology said that a culture change is needed and that cyber security is not something that IT staff handles, but something that requires a community response.

Supervisor Ted Williams said the supervisors had talked privately with county county IT staff about vulnerabilities in different areas of county cyber security, and they are looking for ways to improve cyber security.

“We’re looking at places that we can improve, but we’re not going to talk about where we can be weak in public because we don’t want anyone halfway around the world to benefit from it,” Williams said.

