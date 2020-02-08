Mendocino County announced on Friday that employees would offer new public hours for the county’s cannabis program.

The opening hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cannabis phone and email times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General telephone and email inquiries from people in the cannabis program will continue to be answered by phone and email every day from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The county changed opening hours due to a variety of public inquiries about the cannabis program. The county said changing the opening hours of the counters would be better so that cannabis program staff can answer location-specific questions. In addition, additional, non-public opening times are provided for answering e-mail inquiries, telephone messages and for further reviewing and processing applications, permits and renewals.

The opening hours will change a few weeks after Mendocino County has announced that Megan Dukett of the County Cultural Services Agency will lead the cannabis program. The county announced that Dukett, as a cannabis program manager, would coordinate the implementation of the regional guidelines. This includes the effective implementation of the program, the streamlining of process improvements that benefit the program, and public support in the application process and approval process. Sean Connell, former Mendocino County cannabis program manager, stepped down in October 2019.

The Mendocino cannabis program is located in the Planning and Building Services Department at 860 N. Bush Street in Ukiah. Her phone number is (707) 234-6650 and her email is [email protected]