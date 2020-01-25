Mendocino County 2nd District Supervisor candidate Joel Soinila on the issues - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

When Joel Soinila was younger, he never thought he would like to stand for political office. He changed his mind after realizing that if he wanted to see changes in the community, he would have to stop complaining and things happening. He joined various boards throughout the province to gain a better understanding of the issues and ways of governance and decided that he would apply for the province’s supervisor.

Before starting his independent brokerage firm, Soinila was program manager of Ukiah Valley Street Medicine and spent time volunteering at the Ukiah High School Alumni Association, Plowshares Peace and Justice Center and as CASA of Lake and Mendocino County. (Chris Pugh – Ukiah Daily Journal, File)

advertisement

“Number one for me was to give people an option, just go outside and not let it get used to it, this is who is running, and this is who you are going to get, and you have no say. I think that’s crazy that we held four consecutive elections where it was one person and the district got who they got. It’s wild that no one has been able to act and do some kind of political race with multiple candidates, “said Soinila.

Soinila grew up in Redwood Valley, studied at the Ukiah High School and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor of science degree in Agricultural Business. He has been a financial analyst, productivity engineer and program manager of the Ukiah Valley Street Medicine Program. He has also spent time volunteering at the Ukiah High School Alumni Association, Plowshares Peace and Justice Center and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Lake and Mendocino County.

He now runs an independent real estate broker and is a partner in an investment group for real estate. He mentions his willingness to speak up on issues and work with his voters to solve problems as important attributes that he will bring to the board.

“I don’t just want to remain silent and just hear what I have to say. I will never be a Supervisor. Other people will have to learn to cope with that, just as I will have to learn to work together. It’s a two-way street. people who want to stamp everything with rubber, and there are people who want to talk through it and have real discussions, “Soinila said.

He wants to see more provincial contractors and better competition in the market. He believes having a private contractor who works for the county stops innovation and competition and prevents smaller local businesses from getting involved. He wants to offer more competitive for provincial contracts, including possibly splitting into smaller contracts to make it easier for smaller local businesses in areas such as construction.

“If you only have one person who is constantly receiving financing and no one comes in to improve it, you will not get any innovation; you will not get improvements in how it is currently done. Why would someone do something else if it is not necessary and they receive the same flows of money, “Soinila said.

Soinila believes that Mendocino County is far behind housing, especially housing for people with an average income. He does not want agricultural land to be converted into houses to solve the problem. He would rather see housing completed by abandoned buildings and plots in the city and the county that the county could turn into housing. The lack of housing makes it more difficult for everyone to live in the area, including crucial community members such as doctors and voluntary firefighters. He plans to look into possible conversations about rent controls and tenant rights that benefit both owners and tenants and help the community.

“To solve the housing problem, you don’t have to solve everyone with a house. You have to solve everyone who has a home when they come to the community, “Soinila said.

One of his goals is financial transparency. He wants to push money to recreational areas that benefit the community in the long term. He mentions the need to offer children and young people opportunities and activities in the community instead of closing things off for them. He wants to allocate funding for children for long-term services and programs that will help the next generation.

“I’m tired of our community receiving huge amounts of money between $ 250 million and $ 300 million annually and having to live in a place where I don’t see any positive, progressive change happening. So for me it’s a forward-thinking mentality. I’m the “I am ready for someone to go in there who will be proactive and look to the future,” Soinila said.

He wants to work on budgetary areas around homeless people and disadvantaged people. He applied to the Measure B Committee, but said he never received any communication about his qualifications, including the program manager of the Street Medicine Team and working with the disadvantaged population. He attended the meetings and wants the committee and everyone involved to do more.

“I would say that it is going in the right direction, just as if I believed in the burden of Measure B when I voted in favor, but I have lost faith in whatever it is, because nothing in this community seems ever is what people say it will be. It always goes well, and this is why, but then nothing ever happens around the why. There is no responsibility, “Soinila said.

Soinila criticized the county for making it too difficult for people to participate in the legal cannabis program, including lowering fees, water problems and lowering growers’ costs. He wants to work with the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance to resolve the errors in the county cannabis program and make it easier for growers and the county to have a thriving industry.

“At the moment it feels a bit like the county to the growers, and you have done terribly well if that is the end result if the growers and the county feel that they are fighting each other. You have not built the growers in sufficiently because they have so many good opinions and so many good insights how they could have done this better. The province should just open their ears and listen, “Soinila said.

advertisement