Mendenhall, Swinney in the spotlight: coaches are happy about the ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, NC – Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall and his Cavalier football team entered Bank of America Stadium on Friday afternoon and saw the sights and sounds of the ACC championship. Sure, some of them had big eyes, but Mendenhall doesn’t want to stop their excitement.

No. 3 Clemson (12-0) plays against Virginia (9-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) and Mendenhall said during the coaches’ press conference at the stadium on Friday that he had no intention of stopping the excitement of his players.

“You are so full of optimism, hope and excitement. I’m not in the way. This is a moment they deserve. I have no intention of rejuvenating it, ”said Mendenhall. “I intend to incorporate them into their tasks and their position control.

“Your attitude towards the excitement of playing a college football game in a conference championship format is so clear that it’s so refreshing. Nowadays when conference championships are in many cases just warming up for something else. Conference championships are why I think you play. Everything else comes afterwards. It’s just refreshing. I think it’s healthy for college football. “

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said playing for championships is always fun.

“We are happy to be back. It’s an explosion, man. It’s so much fun, ”said Swinney. “I told our boys this morning how much fun it is to be part of championship football. I don’t care if it’s the 95-pound Peewee League, your middle school teams. I asked how many of you won a state championship. Some raised their hands, others. It is only when you know that you are ready to play a game, and it is final as if you have 14 teams that have fought for the privilege of playing in this particular game all year round.

“I know we’ve been here several times now. Just let me tell you, it’s such a blessing. We are only grateful to have the opportunity. It is a privilege to be here and to be so proud of our team and employees for all the work that has been done to get back to this point. You know, we’re really excited to represent the Atlantic and Charlotte, a great venue that just did a great job up here. Have the chance to go out on the field. The field looks good. I know it will be a great amount. “

The Cavaliers played at Bank of America Stadium last December, beating South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl. Mendenhall says familiarity can only help this team.

“I think it matters because it is long-term memory that is relieved by a number of things. One of them is a significant emotional experience,” he said. “I was just in the field and felt good because it was linked to our win over South Carolina, and that’s a positive thing. And it’s a – it has a certain level of confidence and takes away some of the unpredictability.

“Now we didn’t play against Clemson. It is a different opponent. I haven’t trained against Clemson nor played our team, but the attitude is at least one less unknown before we play the game, and that’s a good place to start. “

Mendenhall said it doesn’t take long to see Clemson’s elite playmaker on both sides of the ball.

“Well, when I turn on the Clemson film, there are a lot of players that are really good. The sheer volume of skills by number alone is something that Clemson did really well, the talent selection process, certainly the metrics they’re looking for, ”he said. “But then the ability to attract and keep so many to keep these types of players happy.

“Playing is more fun than watching. If you become an elite player as he is, there are some things you need to do schematically to take into account, but there are enough other quality players on the field who compromise if you pay too much attention to a player , really not true. I cannot guarantee it because someone else is very capable and I was impressed. “

He went on to say that Clemson’s coaches are doing a great job of keeping things simple, and it is this simplicity that allows Clemson to make the opponents pay.

“I would say simplicity (that’s what impresses him the most). I think the most masterly coaches are the ones who keep asking ourselves what we don’t need. It’s really easy to add and add things for hours, and let’s do that, let’s do that, let’s do that, ”said Mendenhall. “I think the best coaches are the ones we don’t need, we don’t need them, but they have enough to add, which means that if you defend this, as a defensive coach, you already know the compromise you have. “If you do something different and you give up something else, and if there is an addition to this trade-off within the program, you will be paid for it. And Clemson does just that.

“As soon as you shift the balance to another player, another game, another lineup, you get paid immediately and the players have to do it. I think simplicity is – it’s refreshing to see, but they have the players and the coaching and execution to make these compromises so clear that you know it and you just hope they won’t see it when you are to adjust. ”

Swinney said he understood the excitement in the Virginia program when he remembered his first ACC championship game with the Tigers that he lost to Georgia Tech in Tampa in 2009.

“It was wonderful. It was real. In my first year in ’09, we won the division and had to go to Tampa to play there, and it was a tough night,” said Swinney. “None of the teams hit. It’s the only game I’ve ever played in without a team coming in. We couldn’t stop them, they couldn’t stop us. We lose down there. It was a hard night. It gave us the chance at Orange Bowl cost. In my first year we will win the ACC, this is the best thing ever! We were beaten. Then in year 10 we didn’t have a great season, my second year.

“Coming back in 11 and being able to win ten games, win the league and beat the top ten Virginia Tech was amazing, it really was. Above all, it was 20 years ago that Clemson had won an ACC championship. It was a magical moment. I talked to Eric Mac Lain about it in the field today. It was a special moment to celebrate with our team. We came back that night. There were probably 5,000 fans out there waiting for us. It was just like that – there was this hunger and we didn’t play well in the bowl game this year. That didn’t distract us from what we’ve achieved. I mean, we had some milestones, ten wins, and ACC won for the second time in just our third season. It was – and losing in Tampa to get there and win was really special. It was a special moment that I will never forget. In fact, I showed the team a video of it before I came here. You know, I think it’s always good to remember how you got here. “

