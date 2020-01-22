Men use forklifts, cherry pickers to steal 2 tons of safe

advertisement

WANETTE, okla. – Two men are accused of breaking into a tag agency with a forklift and stealing a two-ton safe.

MPs were called to the Tag agency in Wanette in early December after the workers discovered the break-in.

“The front door, the glass is completely broken, and the crowbar they tried to use to break the door was on the floor,” said Pottawatomie County Dep. Amber Wells.

Inside, the agency’s offices were devastated, driver’s license machines destroyed and walls demolished.

“They were there for a good three or three and a half hours,” said Dep. Wells said. “They used a forklift to get in the back door and open it.”

Then they used a cherry picker from the liaison store, Wanette Tractor, to pull the safe out of the building onto a white Chevy truck that they were driving.

“Over 157 tags and probably 100 more decals were taken,” said Dep. Wells said. Also in the safe were laptops, belt buckles for collectors, important papers and folders full of blank checks for Wanette Tractor.

A few days later, the empty safe was found in Ada on the roadside. It was still sitting on the back of the truck, but the rest of the truck was gone.

“When the safe was heavy and they tried to get out of the truck bed, he pulled the tailgate off, so we were looking for a white Chevy truck without a tailgate.” Dep. Wells said.

A little later, this truck chased Dustin Adam Hoots, who was supposed to be sitting in the passenger seat. He escaped this time, but was later picked up in Johnston County on another charge.

Adam Black Hamilton was also in Johnston County prison at the time.

“[Hoots] has a running buddy,” said Dep. Wells said. “Apparently this person can’t do anything for them, so they have someone with them, and that running buddy of hers was also in Johnston County Jail.”

She interviewed both men. During this time, Hamilton is said to have told her that he hadn’t been to Wanette since high school.

However, the deputy found that he had worn an ankle guard during the theft and contacted his probation officer.

“We were able to get his GPS positions from his ankle monitor. It showed December 1, 2019 that he was here at Wanette Tractor from 12 p.m. to about 3:35 a.m.” Dep. Wells said.

She also said it linked him to several other crimes in Pontotoc and Johnston counties.

Now both men are waiting for new charges.

